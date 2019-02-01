Hear the Avett Brothers’ Wintry New Song ‘Neapolitan Sky’

The Avett Brothers have released their first taste of new music in 2019, the wintry heartbreak ballad “Neapolitan Sky.”

This marks the third time in the past several months that the Avetts have debuted fresh music, with “Roses and Sacrifice” dropping last October and the spritely “Trouble Letting Go” following in December. “Neapolitan Sky” finds the group presenting their trademark mix of the wearied and the wondrous, pairing a shuffling melody with some gentle bottleneck slide guitar and a lamentation for lost love that seems to be echoed everywhere in the decay of an icy new year. “What’s with this moment?/What’s with this feeling?/What’s with January and the locks on the door?” brothers Seth and Scott Avett harmonize together on the song’s refrain.

While the Avetts have offered no details about a new LP, which would be their first 2016’s True Sadness, they already have a busy slate of spring and summer tour dates with Lake Street Dive and Trampled by Turtles joining them on select dates. That trek begins with a sold-out appearance at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida, on March 7th.