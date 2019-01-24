Avett Brothers Plot 2019 Summer Headlining Tour

Americana stalwarts the Avett Brothers already have a spring tour on the books, with shows running from March through June. This week, the band led by Scott and Seth Avett announced additional summer dates.

The warm-weather trek kicks off July 3 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, and includes two shows at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, as well as a pair at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. The tour wraps up September 21st with an already sold-out gig in Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. Lake Street Dive and Trampled by Turtles appear on select dates.

In November, the Avetts released the new song “Roses and Sacrifice,” followed by another new track, “Trouble Letting Go,” in December. They’ll play a number of festivals during their spring tour, including the Sweetwater 420 Festival in Atlanta, MerleFest in Wilksboro, North Carolina, and the new Kaaboo in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the band’s newly announced summer dates:

July 3 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater*

July 9 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

July 12 — St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox

July 13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox

August 10 — Seattle, WA @ The Gorge^

August 11 — Salem, OR @ LB Day Amp*

August 13 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater*

August 16 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre*

August 17 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre*

August 18 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre*

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

August 23 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre*

August 24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

September 20 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

September 21 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino^

*w/Lake Street Dive

^w/Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles