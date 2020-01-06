Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Donate $500,000 to Help With Australia Bushfires

Country singer Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, have pledged a $500,000 donation to services battling the massive bushfires in Australia, where both entertainers grew up.

“Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” wrote Urban on Twitter, including a similar list of fire services to the one Pink published upon announcing her donation.

Burning since September and likely exacerbated by an extended heat wave in Australia, the fires have claimed at least 23 lives and destroyed more than 1500 homes. To date, nearly 15 million acres have been consumed, particularly affecting the neighboring states of New South Wales and Victoria. It is also believed that more than 8,000 koalas have died as a result of the fires.

Though Kidman was born in Hawaii and Urban in New Zealand, both spent their formative years on the Australian continent — Kidman in Sydney, New South Wales, and Urban farther north just outside Brisbane, Queensland. On Sunday, the pair attended the 77th Golden Globes, where Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

On New Year’s Eve, Urban headlined Nashville’s year-end celebration for a fourth consecutive year, singing with guest Stevie Nicks and paying tribute to artists who died in 2019 with a medley of hits by the Cars, Eddie Money, and Busbee.