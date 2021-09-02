‘Austin City Limits’ Previews New Season With Miranda Lambert Performance

Austin City Limits has announced the first half of its new season. The 47th season of the long-running live-music series kicks off October 2nd with an hour devoted to Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram and their collaborative album The Marfa Tapes. Ahead of the premiere, ACL debuted Lambert, Randall and Ingram’s performance of the song “In His Arms.”

“My favorite thing is to write love songs about men with men,” Lambert says to introduce the ballad. “We know ‘em better than anybody,” Ingram quips. Lambert says they wrote “In His Arms” while watching the sun go down in Marfa, Texas. The ACL performance is faithful to the album version, a simple arrangement with three acoustic guitars, Lambert’s yearning vocal, and Ingram and Randall’s harmonies in the chorus.

Austin City Limits’ upcoming season also includes episodes with Jade Bird, Billy Strings, Brandy Clark, Khruangbin, and Jackson Browne. The second half of the season will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the Season 47 airdates and lineup (Check local listings):

October 2: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall: The Marfa Tapes

October 9: Jade Bird / Dayglow

October 16: Jon Batiste

October 23: Sarah Jarosz / Billy Strings

October 30: Brandy Clark / Charley Crockett

November 6: Leon Bridges / Khruangbin

November 13: Jackson Browne

November 20: Brittany Howard