 'Austin City Limit' New Season: See Lineup for Season 47 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next David Crosby Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Debut Solo LP
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

‘Austin City Limits’ Previews New Season With Miranda Lambert Performance

Live-music series returns October 2nd with Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram; future episodes feature Jade Bird, Khruangbin, and Jackson Browne

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Austin City Limits has announced the first half of its new season. The 47th season of the long-running live-music series kicks off October 2nd with an hour devoted to Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram and their collaborative album The Marfa Tapes. Ahead of the premiere, ACL debuted Lambert, Randall and Ingram’s performance of the song “In His Arms.”

“My favorite thing is to write love songs about men with men,” Lambert says to introduce the ballad. “We know ‘em better than anybody,” Ingram quips. Lambert says they wrote “In His Arms” while watching the sun go down in Marfa, Texas. The ACL performance is faithful to the album version, a simple arrangement with three acoustic guitars, Lambert’s yearning vocal, and Ingram and Randall’s harmonies in the chorus.

Austin City Limits’ upcoming season also includes episodes with Jade Bird, Billy Strings, Brandy Clark, Khruangbin, and Jackson Browne. The second half of the season will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the Season 47 airdates and lineup (Check local listings):

October 2: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall: The Marfa Tapes
October 9: Jade Bird / Dayglow
October 16: Jon Batiste
October 23: Sarah Jarosz / Billy Strings
October 30: Brandy Clark / Charley Crockett
November 6: Leon Bridges / Khruangbin
November 13: Jackson Browne
November 20: Brittany Howard

In This Article: Austin City Limits, Miranda Lambert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.