Yola, Rufus Wainwright Set for New Season of ‘Austin City Limits’

Austin City Limits has announced the first half of the lineup for its 46th season, kicking off October 3rd with a tribute to late singer-songwriter John Prine, who appeared eight times on the series.

Filmed prior to the onset of Covid-19, the 13 new episodes of ACL will feature live performances from Jason Isbell (who provides the introduction to the Prine tribute), Rufus Wainwright in his ACL debut, and Yola, who performs “I Don’t Wanna Lie,” off her album Walk Through Fire, in an exclusive teaser clip.

Additionally, ACL will air appearances by Austin native Jackie Venson and the Mavericks, whose performance will be livestreamed. There’s also a reprise of a 2011 episode featuring John Legend and the Roots, inspired by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama, and an encore episode featuring Bonnie Raitt, filmed in 2012.

In addition to the Prine tribute, this season includes two other specials: a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute titled Stevie Ray Vaughan: 30 Years On, and an hour dedicated to the 50-year career of Austin Western-swing icons Asleep at the Wheel.

“As we launch a brand new season in very uncertain times, ACL continues to break new ground,” longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said. “To begin, we celebrate the great John Prine, who was one of the early victims of the Covid pandemic. We’ll also look back at Austin’s pride and joy, Stevie Ray Vaughan, 3 decades since his passing. But, as always, we’ll welcome some first-timers and spotlight the best of what’s happening in Austin today.”

Austin City Limits Season 46 Broadcast Line-up (six new episodes to be announced)

October 3 – The Best of John Prine (featuring Jason Isbell intro)

October 10 – Yola

October 19 – Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On

October 24 – Rufus Wainwright

October 31 – ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel

November 7 – John Legend & The Roots: Wake Up! (encore)

November 14 – Bonnie Raitt (encore) and Jackie Venson

November 21 – The Mavericks