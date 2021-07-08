 2021 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame: Lucinda Williams, Wilco - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Blockchain-Related Trends I'm Seeing Take Shape in the Music Industry
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Lucinda Williams, Wilco Set for Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

Alejandro Escovedo rounds out the 2021 class of inductees

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams is among the 2021 inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Danny Clinch*

Austin City Limits has announced the 2021 inductees into its Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Lucinda Williams, Wilco, and Alejandro Escovedo make up the new class. There were no 2020 inductees because of the pandemic.

Williams and Wilco have each appeared four times on ACL, the long-running live-music series, while Escovedo has turned in five performances. Williams first appeared on the show in 1990; Wilco made their debut in 2000; and Escovedo took the soundstage in 1983 (with his band Rank and File).

The new members will be inducted in a musical ceremony on October 28th at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. The induction will be taped for broadcast on PBS later in 2021.

This marks the seventh class of inductees into the ACL Hall of Fame, which was formed in 2014. The inaugural class included Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, and Lloyd Maines. The most recent inductees were Lyle Lovett, Buddy Guy, and Shawn Colvin in 2019.

The honor arrives as the latest shot of momentum for Williams, who is recovering from a stroke she suffered in November 2020. She’s expected to make a full recovery and recently performed at a tribute concert to ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in Nashville. Williams will return to the road for a tour with Jason Isbell this summer.

In This Article: ACL, Alejandro Escovedo, Austin City Limits, Lucinda Williams, Wilco

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.