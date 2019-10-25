Aubrie Sellers Shines a Light on Her Anxiety in Vulnerable ‘Worried Mind’ Video

Aubrie Sellers plumbs the complicated depths of her psyche in the chillingly candid “Worried Mind,” a track from the singer’s upcoming album Far From Home. In the just-released video for an acoustic version of the tune, shot in a diner in a single take by director Chloé Aktas, Sellers sings, “They got pills for things that hurt, I’ve tried some but nothing works for a worried mind. I’ve got a worried mind.” Delivered with the forthright intensity of a traditional Appalachian folk ballad, the lyrics address a situation that Sellers confesses to grappling with in the hope that others might benefit.

“I struggle with anxiety and am very open about it in my writing because I want other people who go through this to realize they aren’t the only ones,” she says. “It can be very isolating to be stuck in your own head in this way, and to be surrounded by others who don’t fully understand it. This may be a part of my life or your life but it’s only a part, and in a way it may be a good thing because it makes us who we are. That’s what I hope this song brings to people.”

The studio version of “Worried Mind” features layers of incongruous electric guitar sounds, adding yet another dimension to the tune’s anguished lyrics. It’s the third track from the new LP to be released thus far, following “Drag You Down” and the duet with Steve Earle “My Love Will Not Change.” Far From Home is set for release February 7th and follows Sellers’ debut album, New City Blues, released in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim.