Hear Aubrie Sellers, Steve Earle’s Grungy Duet ‘My Love Will Not Change’

Aubrie Sellers offers another fascinating preview of her forthcoming LP Far From Home with “My Love Will Not Change,” featuring country-rock stalwart Steve Earle. As a team, Sellers and Earle turn the track into a hard-driving rock anthem that’s less an ode to comforting commitment and more a statement of gritty defiance.

Penned by veteran songwriters Shawn Camp and Billy Burnette, “My Love Will Not Change” was first featured on the Del McCoury Band’s 2003 LP, It’s Just the Night. In 2007, Hal Ketchum delivered a more straight-ahead country version of it for his One More Midnight album. But for Sellers, who used the term “garage country” to describe the turbo-charged material on her 2016 debut New City Blues, the addition of Earle for her rock-fueled rendition of the song was a natural.

“I love bluegrass, and I thought it would be fun to bring a song with unmistakable mountain soul like this into my world a little bit,” says Selllers in a release. “It’s the only song [on the new album] I didn’t write, but it’s something I wish I’d written. I live for straightforward, emotionally driven writing like this. When I envisioned the sound for the track, I knew there was no one else who could do it like Steve.”

Far From Home, also featuring the recently released “Drag You Down,” will be available February 7th.