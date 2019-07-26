Aubrie Sellers Returns With Caustic New Song ‘Drag You Down’

Aubrie Sellers kicks off the new track, “Drag You Down,” with a bone-chilling primal scream, offering a first sizzling taste of the long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 debut, New City Blues. Fusing country-music lyricism with grinding garage-rock guitar, Sellers sings, “I’m gonna drag you through the neighborhood right into the mud, yeah, you can try and stop me but it just won’t be enough,” signaling to her apathetic man that if there’s misery ahead she’s not the only one who’ll be experiencing it.

“I’m so excited to dive in full throttle and share this new music,” says Sellers in a release. “‘Drag You Down’ is a snapshot of a sharp feeling, and I hope it’s a song people find cathartic to thrash along to when they feel discounted.”

In April of this year, Sellers released a video of her wistful cover of Dwight Yoakam’s 1993 hit, “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” a track bathed in hazy melancholy that stands in stark contrast to the snarling, guitar-driven “Drag You Down.” Both, however, bear the inescapable stamp of musical DNA she shares with her mother, country superstar Lee Ann Womack.

Sellers will be among the artists appearing at Nashville’s upcoming AmericanaFest in September. A release date for her forthcoming album has yet to be revealed.