Aubrie Sellers Gets Optimistic in New Song ‘Lucky Charm’

On February 7th, Aubrie Sellers will unveil Far From Home, the follow-up to her 2016 debut album New City Blues, which was released four years ago this week. Sellers continues to cover a wide range of musical and emotional territory with the advance tracks from the forthcoming LP — the latest, “Lucky Charm,” finds the often-contemplative singer-songwriter in a sweet, light, and romantic mood.

Buzzing with swirling rock guitar and pounding rhythm, “Lucky Charm” turns negatives into positives as Sellers finds herself relentlessly followed by a sure sign of bad luck — a black cat. “I had a storm cloud over my head, sun was shining but I still got wet/But that all changed the minute I met you,” she sings, later noting, “I want to keep you on a keychain ʼcause you’re such a good thing.” That “good thing” she’s referring to is Ethan Ballinger, guitarist in Sellers’ band and her boyfriend of five years.

“Ethan has been a constant for me,” Sellers tells Billboard. “My very early touring days, I felt really alone and lost. It’s a world of difference in how I feel and how comfortable I am, and what the experience is like when you’re able to share it with someone who is always there and feels like family on the road.”

Raised in Nashville and now based in Los Angeles, Sellers co-produced Far From Home with Frank Liddell (Brandi Carlile, Jack Ingram) at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas. Previous tastes of the new project include “Worried Mind,” a chronicle of Sellers’ struggles with anxiety and issues of self-confidence, the electrifying “Drag You Down,” and a collaboration with Steve Earle on the Del McCoury bluegrass tune, “My Love Will Not Change,” penned by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp.

When Far From Home is released a week from today, Sellers will celebrate with a performance at New York’s Town Hall, as part of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, headlined by double-Grammy winner Tanya Tucker. Later next month, she’ll join Robert Earl Keen for a series of tour dates.