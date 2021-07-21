Aubrie Sellers, Jade Jackson Team Up for Duo Project Jackson+Sellers, Drop New Single

Singer-songwriters Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson have combined their talents to become the duo Jackson+Sellers. The performers will release their debut album Breaking Point in October and gave a preview of that project Wednesday with their revved-up take on Julie Miller’s “The Devil Is an Angel.”

Sellers, the Nashville-raised daughter of singer Lee Ann Womack, and Jackson, a Southern California native who previously worked with Mike Ness, have both excelled at combining harder edged sounds with country melodies on their solo recordings. On “The Devil Is an Angel,” they lean even further into rock sounds, pairing a scuzzy guitar riff with wild garage-punk energy. It’s a stark contrast from the sweetness of their voices, which weave in and out of harmony as they express their misgivings about a new flame. “You seem sincere, but if I trust you, dear, will I ever see my soul again,” they sing.

The two began singing together during the pandemic, a one-off that blossomed into a full-on creative collaboration. Songs were written in Los Angeles and tracks were cut at the Cabin in East Nashville, with the final project including originals and covers such at Suzi Quatro’s “The Wild One” and Shannon Wright’s “Has Been.”

“From the first moment Aubrie and I sang together I felt the trajectory of my creativity shift, letting spontaneity and raw, unadulterated creativity lead the way,” Jackson said in a release. “I’d never trusted the process of creating more than in the making of this record.”

Breaking Point will be released via Anti- Records on October 22nd. Jackson+Sellers are confirmed to give a performance in Nashville during AmericanaFest 2021.

Breaking Point track list: