Aubrie Sellers’ ‘Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet’ Is Straight Talk About Bad Relationships

Three weeks away from the release of her sophomore LP, Far From Home, Aubrie Sellers showcases the tender, yet tenuous aspects of budding romance with an intimate acoustic performance of “Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet.” Halting and poignant, the lyrics offer an uneasy, yet brutally frank assessment of where a burgeoning relationship may or may not be headed, as Sellers vulnerably sorts out the details of a conversation that’s happening only in her mind at the moment but still feels inevitable.

“I’ve always been drawn to conversational songs and simple songs that don’t feel too ‘written,'” says Sellers of the ballad, which stands in stark contrast to a trio of rockers from the forthcoming LP: “Drag You Down,” “Worried Mind,” and “My Love Will Not Change,” which features Steve Earle. “I tried to lay it out exactly as it went down, and I know there are probably other people out there who have felt that exact same thing. No turn of phrase or trying to be overly clever, just the truth.”

Recorded at Sonic Ranch, outside of El Paso, Far From Home was co-produced by Sellers with Frank Liddell. The album will be released on February 7th. Beginning January 23rd in Birmingham, Alabama, the singer-songwriter joins Robert Earl Keen for a trek that runs through February 27th in Denver. On the day her LP is released, Sellers will play New York’s Town Hall with Tanya Tucker and Brandy Clark on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. She’s rejoin Tucker and the tour again beginning June 5th for a run that concludes June 13th.

Late last year, the singer made her onstage acting debut in a Los Angeles stage production of the film Love Actually.