Aubrie Sellers Previews New Album ‘Far From Home’ with Pensive Title Track

Aubrie Sellers has released the pensive title track to her upcoming album Far From Home. Expressing a sense of disconnection, but ultimately finding a light at the end of a dark tunnel, the tender tune, co-written with Park Chisholm, stands in stark contrast to the hard-rocking previously released cuts from Sellers’ second album.

“This song came from the feeling of being disconnected from others, or never quite fitting in,” Sellers says in a statement. “Feeling like I’m not in the right place is something that seems to follow me around. It can seem like you’re speaking a different language than everyone else, always looking for something more or something more right. ‘Far From Home’ is about that loneliness, with the hope that we will all find our place eventually.”

Previously issued tracks on Far From Home include “My Love Will Not Change,” featuring Steve Earle. The Shawn Camp-Billy Burnette composition has previously been covered by Del McCoury, as well as Hal Ketchum. In the summer, Sellers offered the primal rocker “Drag You Down” and later addressed her personal struggle with anxiety in “Worried Mind.”

On November 27th, Sellers will make her acting debut in a Los Angeles production of Love Actually Live, which runs through December 29th at the Wallis Annenberg Center.

Far From Home is now available for pre-order and will be released February 7th. Here is the album’s track listing:

1. “Far From Home”

2. “My Love Will Not Change” feat. Steve Earle

3. “Lucky Charm”

4. “Worried Mind”

5. “Drag You Down”

6. “Going Places”

7. “Glad”

8. “Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet”

9. “Troublemaker”

10. “Run”

11. “Under the Sun”

12. “One Town’s Trash