Hear Aubrie Sellers’ Mesmerizing Cover of Dwight Yoakam’s ‘A Thousand Miles From Nowhere’

Aubrie Sellers has returned with a dreamy cover of Dwight Yoakam’s 1993 hit “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” posted on Tuesday with an accompanying video. It’s the singer-songwriter’s first new music since 2016’s New City Blues.

Emphasizing the woozy melancholy of Yoakam’s Number Two-charting hit, Sellers dials up the reverb and guitar effects in her version to create a hazy, almost narcotic atmosphere. Her crystalline voice keeps it anchored, cutting through the mix to convey all the hurt in Yoakam’s lyrics. Contrasted with the swirling guitars and bossa nova-style percussion, it sounds like being hurled into oblivion isn’t such a bad thing after all. Sellers brings some of this to life in a new video, watching the sun set on a remote beach or singing after dark with carnival lights twinkling in the distance.

“A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” originally appeared on Yoakam’s 1993 album This Time, along with other Number Two hits “Fast as You” and “Ain’t That Lonely Yet.” His memorable original video featured split frames of Yoakam riding a freight train through the Arizona desert.

Sellers, the daughter of singer Lee Ann Womack, released her debut album New City Blues in 2016 and showcased a sensibility that blended classic country singing chops with gnarled rock & roll noise. She’s set to play Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, on Thursday, April 25th, with Ruby Boots supporting.