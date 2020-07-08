Aubrie Sellers Previews New EP With Cover of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’

In February, Aubrie Sellers released her second album Far From Home on the heels of a tour with Robert Earl Keen. The singer-songwriter was also slated to head out on tours with Tanya Tucker and Lillie Mae when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down; instead, she began livestreaming and creating new recordings. Enter World on Fire, a three-track EP recorded in collaboration with her guitarist and boyfriend Ethan Ballinger, which features Sellers’ dense, dreamlike take on Chris Isaak’s 1990 hit, “Wicked Game.”

Harnessing the song’s moody vibe and injecting it with Sellers’ trademark combination of grit and vulnerability, “Wicked Game” and the D.I.Y. World on Fire EP represent the first project the couple has produced together.

“Ethan and I had been wanting to make something together. Production and being in the studio are our favorite parts of creating music,” Sellers tells Rolling Stone Country.

“We recorded this in the midst of a difficult period in our lives, and it was a way for us to remember the joy of making music just for the sake of making music, not knowing what we would do with it or where it would land. We took these songs that I’ve loved forever and put a lot of ourselves in them. This project gave us hope and reprieve in a time that was challenging, and I hope it can do that for whoever is listening through this tough time as well.”

An Americana Music Awards nominee for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year (“My Love Will Not Change,” featuring Steve Earle and written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp), Sellers recently joined Patreon, an online platform for content creators like herself to share exclusive material. “With touring being so uncertain for the future, it feels good to have something else consistent to replace it with,” she says.

The World on Fire EP will be available August 7th.