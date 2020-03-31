Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the novel coronavirus.

Benson revealed his diagnosis via Facebook on Tuesday, saying that he’d “been feeling tired for about 10 days.”

“Went to be tested on the 21st. No tests, so went home. Went back yesterday feelin’ the same — tired, out of it — and they tested. First call this mornin’ from lab sayin’ you got it!” Benson wrote. “Hoping for the best. Don’t have the usual symptoms, but feel tired, headache, no fever, no cough!”

The Texas-based Benson co-hosted the Luck Livestream on March 19th, during which some performers gathered at Arlyn Studios in Austin. Signing off from his Facebook post, Benson noted how much he missed being out and playing music for people. He also reiterated the urgency of the moment and fired some criticism in the direction of the White House and its response to the spread of the disease.

“I have been alone for the most part and wore mask, washed hands, used hand sanitizer, still got it,” he said. “Do not listen to right-wing BS!”

Benson is the latest country performer to test positive for COVID-19, following recent announcements by Kalie Shorr, Laura Bell Bundy, and John Prine. On Sunday, Nineties country star Joe Diffie died as a result of complications from COVID-19, and Prine was hospitalized in critical condition with a sudden onset of symptoms.