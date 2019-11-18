 Asleep at the Wheel Plot 50th Anniversary Album, Reunion Shows – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Asleep at the Wheel Plot 50th Anniversary Album, Reunion Shows Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Asleep at the Wheel Plot 50th Anniversary Album, Reunion Shows

Western swing group, who will release ‘Still Comin’ Right At Ya’ in the fall, is also the subject of a new documentary

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

For a half-century, Asleep at the Wheel, led by the towering Ray Benson, have put their modern spin on the Western swing music popularized by Oklahoma legend Bob Wills, now outlasting Wills’ Texas Playboys as an active group by 11 years. In celebration of the band’s golden anniversary, they’ll undertake a series of reunion shows featuring Benson and members of the band’s original line-up: Lucky Oceans, Leroy Preston, Chris O’Connell, and Floyd Domino.

Also coming in 2020 will be a reunion album produced by Buddy Miller. Still Comin’ Right at Ya, the group’s 32nd album takes its title from the band’s debut LP, Comin’ Right at Ya, released in 1973. Their first recording contract, with United Artists, was the result of Van Morrision’s endorsement of their “great country music” in a June 1972 Rolling Stone cover story. An upcoming documentary film, also titled after the group’s first album, will spotlight the reunion shows and celebrate the group’s legacy. Comin’ Right at Ya features interviews with Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Wynonna, and others.

Formed in Paw Paw, West Virginia, in 1970, the 10-time Grammy winners played their first gig in Washington, D.C., opening for Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna. Garnering a local following, they soon relocated to the San Francisco Bay area at the suggestion of George Frayne, a.k.a. Commander Cody of Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen. It’s there that the band’s Western swing repertoire took hold. Willie Nelson would soon encourage them to move to Austin. To date, more than 100 musicians have played in the band’s ever-revolving lineup.

Related

Asleep at the Wheel, Ray Benson
Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson on Western Swing Band's Legacy, New Album
Hear Ray Benson, Chris Shiflett Talk Bob Wills, Sex Pistols

Related

Rich (left) and Chris Robinson in New York, January 2008.
War of the Crowes
The 50 Best Non-Superhero Graphic Novels

“I’ve been told that I’m relentless, so I guess I am,” says Benson in a statement. “I’m just doing what I believe I’m meant to do. My role and concept of leading a band has never changed; it’s gathering the best musicians I can find or convince to play to the best of their ability. I just try and make the best decisions possible and kick some ass every night onstage. I’ve made it this far and don’t feel like I or the band will be slowing down anytime soon.”

Asleep at the Wheel

Beginning Friday, November 22nd, Asleep at the Wheel will play two nights at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, opening a pair of shows for George Strait. The special reunion concerts are set for fall in Austin, Nashville, and the Bay Area, with dates and venues to be announced. The group’s last album was 2018’s New Routes.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.