See Ashley Monroe’s Solo Rendition of ‘Wild Love’

Ashley Monroe has announced the forthcoming Sparrow (Acoustic Sessions), a five-song EP featuring unplugged performances of tunes from her 2018 solo album Sparrow — one of two acclaimed releases to feature Monroe last year. The first taste of the stripped-down recordings comes with an acoustic rendition of “Wild Love,” captured as a lovely solo performance in a new video. The song was, in fact, inspired by Monroe’s first trip to London, one of the cities on her current tour.

“I thought that city was just so sexy and so beautiful and so amazing,” Monroe told Rolling Stone Country last year. “Everything was just confident, and everyone, everything was just different in the most beautiful ways. I fell so madly in love with London. And that melody came to me at like three in the morning on my phone. I couldn’t sleep, everything was off. It was haunting me the whole time.”

The second Monroe-featuring album, Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel, reunited her with collaborators Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley (who gave birth to her second child Phoenix Joeleena Jean Powell earlier this week). The trio will be among the acts performing at the April 1st birthday tribute concert for Loretta Lynn at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.