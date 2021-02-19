Ashley Monroe Previews New Album With Atmospheric Single ‘Drive’

Three years after the sultry, orchestral sound she explored on Sparrow, Ashley Monroe has announced her upcoming album Rosegold. Following three albums for the Nashville major label Warner, Monroe will be self-releasing the new project on April 30th.

“I am on a writing streak right now,” Monroe told Rolling Stone in 2018, after releasing Sparrow. “I’m more inspired as of right now than I’ve ever really felt. It’s good to be fired up about music.”

The album’s lead single “Drive” picks up where Sparrow left off and goes further, highlighting Monroe’s genre-hopping balladry with a trip-hop breakbeat, breathy falsetto, and murky electric guitar.

“I had this chorus and idea when I went in to write with Mikey Reaves and Niko Moon on September 10th (my birthday),” Monroe said of the song. “I told them my dad/other angels always send special songs on my birthday. It didn’t take long into the session until we knew we were on to a special one. I always imagine me singing this while driving on a desert highway.”

Earlier this week, Monroe shared a preview of the type of sensibility fans can expect from her fifth studio album. “I’ve always loved sad songs,” she tweeted. “I’m good at writing those because I’ve had lots of sad in my life, but The Spirit told me to hold on to love this time, amplify it, freeze it, & hopefully make other people feel it. I hope you do.”

Rosegold track list: