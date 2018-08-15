Rolling Stone
Home Music Music Country

Ashley Monroe Gets Lost in the Forest for ‘Wild Love’ Video

Songwriter taps into the sex appeal of nature in dreamy new clip

Ashley Monroe embraces the inherent beauty of nature in a dreamy new video for her song “Wild Love.” A track off her latest album Sparrow, it’s one of the more passionate numbers off an already smoldering LP.

In the clip, Monroe is captured wandering through a forest and bathing her feet in a stream as the song’s strings swell around her. “I need a stranger to pull my hair and call my name,” she sings, “take me home and make me feel alive again.”

Monroe co-wrote “Wild Love” with Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne, both of whom are key figures on Sparrow. Released in April, the album is her third for Warner Bros. Nashville. Monroe says the idea for “Wild Love” came to her while she was in London. “It was the first time I went over there and I thought that city was just so sexy and so beautiful and so amazing,” she told Rolling Stone Country. “That melody came to me at like three in the morning … and it was haunting me the whole time.”

A member of the Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, Monroe recently joined her collaborators onstage during Lambert’s Bandwagon Tour. A new Pistol Annies album is supposedly in the works.

