Ashley Monroe Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Ashley Monroe has revealed her diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer in an Instagram post, writing about her ordeal and expressing her gratitude for the bright spots that have made a scary few months more bearable. The post was accompanied by a slide show of images featuring her husband John Danks and son Dalton, along with friends including Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day,” Monroe wrote. “Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia’ It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it.”

The singer-songwriter and Pistol Annies member stated that she was beginning chemotherapy on Wednesday and trying to maintain a positive attitude. “Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able,” she wrote. “I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body.”

Monroe also asked fans to hold their “unsolicited advice or medical opinions,” because she’s already been doing her research and trusts her team at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Instead, she asked for prayers. “I do believe in the power of prayer guys,” she said. “I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level.”

Monroe’s fifth solo album Rosegold was released in April and saw the performer making a pronounced update to her sound, shifting from the honky tonk and classic country of earlier albums to atmospheric, synth-driven pop. “I’ll never not be ‘twangy country girl,’” Monroe told Rolling Stone at the time, “but ‘twangy country girl’ can write other styles of music as well.”