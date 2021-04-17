 See Ashley McBryde Perform 'Sparrow' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Roger Stone: DOJ Lawsuit 'Motivated by Blood Lust and Liberal Hysteria'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

See Ashley McBryde Perform ‘Sparrow’ on ‘Colbert’

Singer up for Academy of Country Music Awards’ Album of the Year and Song of the Year at Sunday’s award show

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ahead of Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Ashley McBryde visited The Late Show Friday to perform “Sparrow” from her album Never Will, released a year ago this month in April 2020.

As Stephen Colbert noted in his introduction of McBryde — who virtually performed from the stage at Nashville’s Basement East venue — the country singer is the first artist to be nominated for Best Country Album by the ACMs, County Music Association Awards and the Grammy Awards in the same award season; Chris Stapleton’s Traveler and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour are also among the albums to achieve the feat, but over separate award seasons.

McBryde is up for Best Female Vocalist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year (“One Night Standards”) at the 56th ACM Awards, which will air Sunday, April 18th at 8 p.m. on CBS. Like last year’s show, the 2021 ACMs will broadcast from three legendary Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry House.

In This Article: Ashley McBryde, Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.