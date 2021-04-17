See Ashley McBryde Perform ‘Sparrow’ on ‘Colbert’

Ahead of Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Ashley McBryde visited The Late Show Friday to perform “Sparrow” from her album Never Will, released a year ago this month in April 2020.

As Stephen Colbert noted in his introduction of McBryde — who virtually performed from the stage at Nashville’s Basement East venue — the country singer is the first artist to be nominated for Best Country Album by the ACMs, County Music Association Awards and the Grammy Awards in the same award season; Chris Stapleton’s Traveler and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour are also among the albums to achieve the feat, but over separate award seasons.

McBryde is up for Best Female Vocalist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year (“One Night Standards”) at the 56th ACM Awards, which will air Sunday, April 18th at 8 p.m. on CBS. Like last year’s show, the 2021 ACMs will broadcast from three legendary Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry House.