Watch Ashley McBryde’s Dark ‘One Night Standards’ Video

Ashley McBryde witnesses an instance of infidelity gone terribly wrong in the new video for her song “One Night Standards,” released on Thursday. The song is the Arkansas native’s first preview of her upcoming new album.

While much of “One Night Standards” centers on an act of cheating between two people seeking strings-free gratification in some nameless motel room, much of the video takes place outside those walls. McBryde is cast as the motel’s front desk person, greeting new guests as they check in. As she hands one guest a key, she recognizes a face and car outside, then picks up the phone. “It’s your dad. He’s about to make a mistake,” she says, setting off a chain of events that leads to a surprisingly dark and violent conclusion.

In November, McBryde was named New Artist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards. Her song “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” which was the title track on her debut album, also received Grammy nominations for Best Country Song as well as Best Country Solo Performance.

Having opened several shows of Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour this fall, McBryde will assume a headlining role in early 2020 on the One Night Standards tour, which gets underway January 30th.