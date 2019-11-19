Ashley McBryde Slates 2020 ‘One Night Standards Tour’

Fresh off being named New Artist of the Year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards, Ashley McBryde has announced plans for a 2020 headlining tour. Dubbed the One Night Standards Tour after her current single, the Arkansas native will hit the road in late January for 10 shows. More are expected to be announced.

In 2018, McBryde released her major label debut album Girl Going Nowhere via Warner Music Nashville and garnered attention for the autobiographical title track, the soaring “American Scandal,” and lead single “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” In August, she delivered her new single “One Night Standards,” an unapologetic hook-up song that serves as the first taste of her upcoming LP. McBryde wrote the track with Shane McAnally and Nicolette Hayford.

McBryde won her first CMA Award last week and took the moment to recall an exchange she once had with John Prine. “He shook my hand and said, ‘You’re real good. You’re no Reba. But you’re real good,'” she said. “I cherish those little moments that are like that, that are truth and guidance from voices that we respect and admire. I’m thankful for that and for this and the opportunity to step up.”

The singer-guitarist is currently on the road with Miranda Lambert. She’ll also open two nights for George Strait in Las Vegas in December and support Luke Combs on his headlining tour in early 2020.

Here are the first round of dates of McBryde’s 2020 tour:

January 30 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

January 31 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

February 1 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

February 28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

February 29 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 19 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

March 21 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

March 28 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

April 23 — Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Kitchen