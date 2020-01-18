Ashley McBryde Sings Smoldering ‘One Night Standards’ on ‘Fallon’

On the same day she announced her new album Never Will, Ashley McBryde performed the LP’s lead single “One Night Standards” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dressed in a sequined top that revealed her many tattoos and strumming a Fender Jazzmaster, the Arkansas native sang her straightforward ode to no-strings-attached hook-ups. There’s no metaphor here; instead, McBryde lays it all out: “It’s just a room key, you don’t have to lie to me/can’t you just use me like I’m using you?”

“One Night Standards” is one of two songs that McBryde has released from the upcoming Never Will, due April 3rd. “Martha Divine,” which mixes “Goodbye Earl” humor with the Southern gothic of “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” arrived last week, along with a kidnapping-plot music video that is part of a trilogy with “One Night Standards.”

For Never Will, McBryde reteamed with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church), who oversaw 2018’s Girl Going Nowhere. Never Will takes its title from the lyrics of “I Didn’t, I Don’t and I Never Will,” a track on the record.

McBryde is nominated for two Grammys at the January 26th ceremony, for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” She embarks on her One Night Standards Tour on January 30th in Birmingham, Alabama.