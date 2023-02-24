Ashley McBryde’s New Song Reminds Us to Keep a ‘Light On in the Kitchen’

Ashley McBryde has offered the first glimpse of her post-Lindeville era mere days after a thrilling two-night staging of that collaborative album at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter released her new song “Light On in the Kitchen” on Friday, expressing her admiration for those who looked out for her and pledging to pay it forward.

Unlike the character-driven songs on Lindeville, “Light On in the Kitchen” is centered around a simple conceit of offering a safe place where hard-won wisdom is abundant. With its gentle, brushed drums and light shadings of mandolin, it’s a delicate ballad that feels ready for radio and the Grand Ole Opry stage but comes with mountains of good advice. “Honey trust yourself/you better love yourself/‘cause ‘til you do, you ain’t no good to anybody else,” McBryde sings.

“While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted us, gave us advice, and made sure we knew we had a place to go,” said McBryde, who wrote the song with Connie Harrington and Jessi Alexander. “Writing this song showed me how necessary that simple comfort had been.”

No other details about plans for McBryde’s first solo album since 2020’s Never Will have been announced. The Lindeville project was undoubtedly a McBryde-centric recording but also featured a range of lead singers from Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne to Pillbox Patti to Brandy Clark.

Next week, McBryde will make an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about her new music. She has numerous tour dates up ahead, a mixture of headlining and festival dates, as well as supporting performances on Eric Church’s Outsiders Revival Tour and Jelly Roll’s tour later this summer.