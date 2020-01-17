Ashley McBryde Announces New Album ‘Never Will’

Ashley McBryde has set April 3rd as the release date for Never Will, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated debut album Girl Going Nowhere. Produced by Jay Joyce, the LP has been preceded by two tracks, “One Night Standards” and “Martha Divine,” each with a video that is part of an eerie trilogy. A writer on all but two of the LP’s11 cuts, McBryde collaborated with tunesmiths including Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, and Jeremy Spillman.

The new album takes its title from the lyrics of “I Didn’t, I Don’t and I Never Will,” with McBryde explaining that “before we recorded it with Jay in the studio, I said to my bandmates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it.’ And we cut it right then.”

Since the release of her debut disc, McBryde has been named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year, and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year. Her renegade spirit and no-nonsense approach to her artistry have made Never Will one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

McBryde will give “One Night Standards” its late-night TV debut on Friday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. One week from tonight, she’ll be among the acts paying tribute to Aerosmith at the annual MusiCares concert in Los Angeles, and her One Night Standards Tour kicks off January 30th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Never Will Track Listing :

1. “Hang In There Girl”

2. “One Night Standards”

3. “Shut Up Sheila”

4. “First Thing I Reach For”

5. “Voodoo Doll”

6. “Sparrow”

7. “Martha Divine”

8. “Velvet Red”

9. “Stone”

10. “Never Will”

11. “Styrofoam”