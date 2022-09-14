Ashley McBryde’s ‘Lindeville’ Album to Feature Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark

Ashley McBryde’s known for making rich character studies out of her songs, but she’ll lean all the way in on the new album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, due out via Warner Music Nashville on Sept. 30. Among the guests on the multi-artist project are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, and Aaron Raitiere.

Initially begun as a songwriting exercise inspired by the work of Dennis Linde (“Goodbye Earl,” “John Deere Green”), McBryde and her collaborators — Clark, Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, and Benjy Davis — penned songs about people whose lives and struggles intersected in a fictional town.

“A few years ago, Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford and I were on a write,” McBryde says in a statement. “We wrote this song called ‘Blackout Betty,’ and I realized we had written previous songs called ‘Shut Up Sheila’ on Never Will and ‘Livin’ Next to Leroy’ on Girl Going Nowhere. Aaron had a song called ‘Jesus, Jenny,’ and I thought, ‘We should keep these characters together and give them a place to live!’”

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne produced the project, and he and his sibling TJ appear on the track “Play Ball.” Clark sings on a handful of songs, including “If These Dogs Could Talk.” Hayford, under the guise of Pillbox Patti, gets multiple appearances, as does Caylee Hammack, all playing specific roles in the Lindeville universe. Most of the songs were penned by McBryde and her collaborators, but the album does include a cover of Phil Everly’s “When Will I Be Loved.”

Lindeville track list: