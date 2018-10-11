See Ashley McBryde’s Riveting ‘Girl Goin’ Nowhere’ on ‘Jools Holland’

While in London this week for a string of United Kingdom dates, Ashley McBryde paid her first visit to British television for a spellbinding performance of her song “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” on Later…with Jools Holland.

The title track to her debut album that came out in March, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” is an anthem chronicling her own perseverance in the music industry. There’s a particular heft to this rendition, as McBryde stands alone on stage, starkly lit in the blue and yellow lighting, with the rest of the room quiet enough to hear a pin drop. Her voice echoes in the stillness as she sings, “Where they said I’d never be is exactly where I am,” a line that takes on a whole new context given the physical distance she traveled to get there.

Girl Going Nowhere cracked the Top 10 of the U.S. country chart and, appropriately, did even better in the U.K., where it went to Number Four. McBryde has been busy with her first-ever headlining tour in 2018, and after joining Luke Combs for the overseas dates, will pick her own tour back up on October 13th for a stop at the Mighty Mississippi Music Festival in Greenville, Mississippi.