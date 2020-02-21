Ashley McBryde Embraces Vices, Outlaw Twang in New ‘First Thing I Reach For’

Ashley McBryde sings about bad habits and those vices that refuse to go away in “First Thing I Reach For,” the latest release from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming second album, Never Will.

Anyone hoping to continue the thrilling revenge-redemption narrative in McBryde’s recent video trilogy will have to remain in suspense, however — “First Thing I Reach For” is accompanied by candid road footage of McBryde and the band enjoying their downtime and hitting the stage. But that’s ideal considering the road-weary, deeply twangy production and the subject matter, which has McBryde giving a lovely, lonesome performance as she ruminates on various self-destructive ways to dull the pain of loneliness. “Now that I’ve a smoke, even though I can hardly breathe/The first thing I reach for is the last thing I need,” she sings, addressing a lover she can’t (or refuses to) see.

Never Will is set for release on April 3rd and includes the previously released tracks “One Night Standards,” “Hang in There Girl,” and “Martha Divine,” all of which were co-written by McBryde. Like her Warner Music Nashville debut, Girl Going Nowhere, McBryde’s new album was produced by Jay Joyce.

In April, McBryde will resume her role as support on Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get tour, which will play Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, on May 2nd.