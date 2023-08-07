Ashley McBryde Says Please Don’t Let Dive Bars Become Condos in New Song ‘Cool Little Bars’

Ashley McBryde sings about old-school watering holes with proudly analog relics like cigarette machines, shuffleboard, and coin-drop jukeboxes in her just-released new song “Cool Little Bars.” It’s another track off the Arkansas native’s upcoming album, The Devil I Know, out September 8. On Monday, McBryde announced a companion tour in support of the album, also titled The Devil I Know Tour.

McBryde has long since graduated from playing charmingly divey rooms like the ones she sings about in “Cool Little Bars” — on this tour, kicking off October 7, she’ll hit some of the country’s most historic theaters, including the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, the Keswick outside of Philadelphia, and New York’s Webster Hall. There are also stops at celebrated venues old and new, like John T. Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas, and Rams Head Live in Baltimore, along with a string of dates in January in the U.K.

Corey Kent (whose carpe-diem anthem “Something’s Gonna Kill Me” is a must-hear) and Harper O’Neill open all U.K. dates, while Kasey Tyndall, JD Clayton, Zach Top, Will Jones, and Bella White are on select U.S. shows.

“I pray time just forgets/to turn places like this/into drive-throughs and condos,” McBryde sings in “Cool Little Bars,” a co-write with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage that freshens up country’s esteemed history of bar songs with references to gentrification and soulless corporate landscapes. As the chorus goes, “God bless two-for-ones and broken hearts — and cool little bars.” Amen, McBryde.

Ashley McBryde The Devil I Know Tour:

October 7 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

October 15 — Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center Performance Hall

October 20 — Helotes, TX @ John T. Floores Country Store

October 21 — Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace

October 27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

October 28 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

November 2 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

November 3 — Tifton, GA @ UGA John Hunt Conference Center

November 4 — Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall

November 10 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

November 11 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

November 12 — Philadelphia, MS @ Ellis Theatre

November 30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

December 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 2 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

December 8 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

December 9 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 10 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

December 14 — Charleston, WV @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

December 15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

December 16 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

January 17 — Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

January 19 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

January 20 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

January 21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

January 23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

January 24 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

January 25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

January 27 — Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium

January 28 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre