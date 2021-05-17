Ashley McBryde Plots Headlining ‘This Town Talks’ Tour

Ashley McBryde has announced a full slate of headlining tour dates for the second half of 2021 and early 2022. The singer-songwriter’s This Town Talks Tour will get underway June 12th with both indoor and outdoor venues on the 37-date itinerary.
McBryde, who released the excellent album Never Will right as the pandemic began shutting tours down, will follow the tour’s mid-June launch with a series of July and August dates. Among those are stops at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, New York’s Irving Plaza, and a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, marking McBryde’s first time to headline the venue. The trek winds on through the remainder of the year, with a handful of January 2022 dates scheduled before wrapping January 15th.
Supporting performers on select dates include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick, and Ray Fulcher. Lainey Wilson will serve as the opening act for one of McBryde’s Ryman Auditorium shows, while Caylee Hammack will support at the other. Fan club presale begins May 18th at 10 a.m. local time and the general on-sale opens up Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time.
Ashley McBryde’s This Town Talks Tour
June 12 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges
July 16 – Lake Charles, LA @ Gold Nugget Grand Event Center
July 17 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store
July 18 – Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre
July 28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
August 5 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
August 6 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
August 7 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
August 17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
August 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
August 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ the Fillmore Silver Spring
August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
August 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 2 – St. Louis, MO @ the Pageant
September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
September 16 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
September 22 – Missoula, MT @ the Wilma
September 23 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox
September 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
September 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
October 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Wiltern
October 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ the Eastern
November 13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
November 14 – Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore Charlotte
December 8 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
December 11 – Dubuque, IA @ Mississippi Moon Bar
December 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
January 6 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
January 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
January 8 – Richmond, VA @ the National
January 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
January 14 – Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore
January 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater