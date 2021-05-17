Ashley McBryde Plots Headlining ‘This Town Talks’ Tour

Ashley McBryde has announced a full slate of headlining tour dates for the second half of 2021 and early 2022. The singer-songwriter’s This Town Talks Tour will get underway June 12th with both indoor and outdoor venues on the 37-date itinerary.

McBryde, who released the excellent album Never Will right as the pandemic began shutting tours down, will follow the tour’s mid-June launch with a series of July and August dates. Among those are stops at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, New York’s Irving Plaza, and a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, marking McBryde’s first time to headline the venue. The trek winds on through the remainder of the year, with a handful of January 2022 dates scheduled before wrapping January 15th.

Supporting performers on select dates include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick, and Ray Fulcher. Lainey Wilson will serve as the opening act for one of McBryde’s Ryman Auditorium shows, while Caylee Hammack will support at the other. Fan club presale begins May 18th at 10 a.m. local time and the general on-sale opens up Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time.

Ashley McBryde’s This Town Talks Tour

June 12 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

July 16 – Lake Charles, LA @ Gold Nugget Grand Event Center

July 17 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store

July 18 – Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre

July 28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

August 5 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

August 6 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

August 7 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

August 17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

August 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

August 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ the Fillmore Silver Spring

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 2 – St. Louis, MO @ the Pageant

September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

September 16 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

September 22 – Missoula, MT @ the Wilma

September 23 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

September 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

September 26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Wiltern

October 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ the Eastern

November 13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

November 14 – Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore Charlotte

December 8 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

December 11 – Dubuque, IA @ Mississippi Moon Bar

December 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

January 6 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

January 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

January 8 – Richmond, VA @ the National

January 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

January 14 – Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore

January 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater