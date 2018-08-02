Ashley Campbell, Charlie Worsham Anchor CMA Songwriters Series

For the second time, the Country Music Association will stage its CMA Songwriters Series in the U.K. and Europe, with shows throughout the month of October spotlighting artists like Ashley Campbell and Charlie Worsham in an intimate format that emphasizes the stories behind the songs.

Launching October 8th in Stockholm, Sweden, the European tour, which runs through October 12th, will visit Norway, Germany and the Netherlands, and features Campbell, Worsham, Chris DeStefano, Drake White and Swedish artist Jill Johnson on various dates of the four-date trek. (See the specific artists and dates below.)

Days later, on October 16th, the tour moves to the U.K. and will feature Campbell and DeStefano, along with Kassi Ashton and Tenille Townes, in shows beginning in Glasgow, Scotland, then moving on to Liverpool, Gateshead and Manchester, before concluding in London, where Campbell, White and Worsham have previously appeared at the C2C: Country to Country festival.

The CMA Songwriters Series is currently in its 14th season and has presented more than 100 shows in cities throughout the U.S., including Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Park City, Utah (at Sundance). Internationally, the acclaimed series has been staged in Toronto, Belfast, Dublin and London and has benefited from the participation of multi-award-winning artists and songwriters including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church.

Tickets for the upcoming events will go on sale Friday, August 3rd.

European Tour

Featuring Ashley Campbell, Chris DeStefano, Drake White (excluding Stockholm), Charlie Worsham with special appearance by Jill Johnson (Stockholm and Oslo)

October 8th – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

October 9th – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Konserthus

October 11th – Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

October 12th – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Zonnehuis

U.K. Tour

Featuring Kassi Ashton, Ashley Campbell, Chris DeStefano, Tenille Townes

October 16th – Glasgow, Scotland @ St. Luke’s

October 17th – Liverpool, England – St. George’s Hall

October 18th – Gateshead, England – Sage Two

October 20th – Manchester, England – RNCM

October 22th – London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire