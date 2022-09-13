Angel Olsen Recruits Sturgill Simpson for Duet Version of ‘Big Time’

Angel Olsen showed an affinity for working with classic country sounds on her latest album Big Time, which came out in June. On Tuesday, Olsen released an updated version of the title track, which features country maverick Sturgill Simpson.

A lilting countrypolitan waltz about the rush of falling hard for someone, “Big Time” is recast as a duet here between Olsen and Simpson. “Good morning kisses, giving you all mine,” Olsen begins in the opening verse, as with the original, but the second verse sounds like an answer as Simpson takes over. “Staying up all night, out by the fire/Singing your song now, you know I’m a crier,” he adds, dropping down into his lower register. Toward the end, they let their voices intertwine in a way that mirrors the blissful atmosphere.

Olsen is currently in Nashville for AmericanaFest 2022, during which she’ll perform an evening set for attendees. On Monday night, she paid tribute to Lucinda Williams, who was presented with the Troubadour Award by BMI. Later in September, she heads off to Europe for a string of dates that run through late October.

Simpson, meanwhile, released his concept album The Ballad of Dood & Juanita in 2021 but was forced to cancel a subsequent tour after rupturing his vocal cords. He also makes an appearance on the new John Anderson tribute album Something Borrowed, Something New.