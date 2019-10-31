Andrew Combs Gets Spooky in Impressionistic ‘Dry Eyes’ Video

Andrew Combs has released the new video for “Dry Eyes,” one of the highlights from the singer’s fourth album, Ideal Man. The clip, shot in black and white and featuring an impressionistic, dissociative narrative, was directed by the Texas-based filmmaker Austin Leih.

“‘Dry Eyes’ is the only classic ‘you did me wrong’ relationship song on this new record,” said Combs. “I wrote it with my pal Burton Collins, who is a great lyricist here in Nashville. It’s about a former bride who did not know how to show any emotions, even in the face of a dissolving relationship. The narrator is trying to make sense of someone so callous, while at the same time trying to erase them from their own memory.”

After making his first three records in Nashville, Combs recorded Ideal Man in Brooklyn with the producer Sam Cohen.

“My previous two records were very thought-out,” the singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year. “I wanted a change. Before it’d be, ‘We need a baritone guitar or a tenor guitar on this track, let’s call that guy.’ It’s more of a Nashville way of making records, and I wanted to get out of that a bit.”

Andrew Combs heads out on the road next week for a series of dates in the Northeast.