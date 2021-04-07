Anderson East Previews Upcoming Album With Moody New Song ‘Madelyn’

Anderson East mixes immersive, polished production with the easygoing soul of his voice on the new song “Madelyn.” The moody single arrives as the first taste of East’s upcoming album, Maybe We Never Die. Due August 20th, the LP is the Alabama vocalist’s follow-up to 2018’s Encore and pairs him with Dave Cobb and Philip Towns, who co-produce.

“Madelyn” debuts with an accompanying video that matches the moodiness of the song. East tones down his rasp here, favoring a smoother approach and a frequent falsetto. “My Madelyn, spend my life dying just to tell ya,” he sings in the chorus.

“I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains,” East said of the album in a press release. “I’m very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is.”

Maybe We Never Die is East’s third album for Cobb’s Low Country Sound imprint on Elektra. It’s available for preorder now. The singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform on Late Night With Seth Myers on April 14th.

Here’s the track list for Maybe We Never Die: