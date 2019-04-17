Hear Anders Osborne Embrace a Big Easy Groove on New Song ‘Running’

Anders Osborne mixes Big Easy groove with California cool on Buddha and the Blues, his newest collection of greasy roots-rock. Recorded an hour outside of Los Angeles with SoCal icons like guitarist Waddy Watchel and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench, the album hits a high-water mark with “Running,” an anthem for the directionless.

“It’s a dialogue about the endless chasing of things that have no spiritual meaning to me,” says Osborne, who wrote the song back home in New Orleans before recording it with producer (and frequent Neil Young collaborator) Chad Cromwell. “Goals I’ve been trained to believe in and strive for. In asking myself these questions, I find that I am just running, going absolutely nowhere with no specific outcome in mind. Escaping the present moment at any cost, including my health and serenity.”

Set to a soundtrack of slide guitars and female harmonies, “Running” seems to split the difference between Osborne’s Louisiana roots and his album’s California birthplace. Call it cross-country Americana, performed with road-weary conviction by an artist whose unique career has found him touring as a solo act, collaborating with icons like the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh and even writing a Number One hit, “Watch the Wind Blow By,” for Tim McGraw.

“[It] started out as a folky fingerpicking idea in my backyard,” says Osborne, whose springtime schedule includes a main-stage performance at New Orlean’s Jazz and Heritage Festival early next month. “I was trying to talk about someone else that I had in mind that never deals with their most important issues internally, but just goes full steam ahead filling their life with pointless activities. A person that knows that something has to change — even knows what those changes are — but they still don’t do it. Then, at the end of writing the tune, I realized it was me.”

Buddha and the Blues will be released April 26th.

April 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Festival (playing with Everyone Orchestra)

April 25 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s*

April 26 — Lafayette, LA @ Festival International de Louisiane^

April 29 — New Orleans, LA @ Louisiana Music Factory (Solo Acoustic)

April 30 — New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah (Osborne, Sansone & Fohl)

May 1 — New Orleans, LA @ NOLA Crawfish Festival (Duo)

May 2 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orlean’s Jazz And Heritage Festival

May 2 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA (w/ Dead Feat)

May 3 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orlean’s Jazz And Heritage Festival (w/ VOWA)

May 3 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre° (w/ Foundation of Funk)

May 4 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater (Anders’ Birthday Bash)#

May 26 — Charlotte, NA @ U.S. National Whitewater Center

July 12 — Alta, WA @ Targhee Fest

September 3-6 — Big Indian, NY @ Steve Earle’s Camp Copperhead

September 14-15 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

*Buddha and the Blues release show, Amy Helm opens

^with Tiffany Lamson & Helen Gillet

° opening for Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

# with Tim Reynolds & TR3, Samantha Fish and the Hornstars