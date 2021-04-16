Amythyst Kiah Previews New Album With Haunting ‘Wild Turkey’

Tennessee singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah will be releasing Wary+ Strange, her much-anticipated Rounder Records debut, later this year. The album follows Kiah’s breakout with the 2019 collaborative album Songs of Our Native Daughters, which included Kiah’s Grammy-nominated single “Black Myself.”

Kiah revisited “Black Myself” and ten other originals on Wary + Strange, which was produced by Tony Berg at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles.

“In the past 10 or 15 years, there’s been this real sense of need to bring forth this cultural history,” Kiah told Rolling Stone Country before the release of Our Native Daughters’ debut album in 2019. “You’ve got people now who are interested and invested in bringing attention to the history of folk music, who really bring things full circle and show that this is America’s music. This isn’t something that only black people or only white people do.”

The latest offering from the album is the pensive, mournful ballad “Wild Turkey,” written about the death of Kiah’s mother. “Wild Turkey in the car seat/The bottle’s empty, I hope it gave her some relief,” Kiah sings. “‘Cause she’s never coming back.”

Wary + Strange will be released June 18th on Rounder Records. Kiah has several live dates on the books in 2021, including an performance at the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival in September.

Amythyst Kiah Wary + Strange track list: