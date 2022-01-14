Amythyst Kiah Releases Haunting Cover of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Amythyst Kiah continues to show the range of her ability and influences with a solo acoustic cover of Joy Division’s post-punk classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart” that was released Friday. It’s the Tennessee artist’s latest release since putting out a Moby remix of her hit “Black Myself” in 2021.

The nervy, danceable rhythm of Joy Division’s original recording is nowhere to be found here — instead, Kiah re-creates the classic bass guitar melody as part of her acoustic guitar accompaniment. As a singer, Kiah is worlds apart from the dark tone of Ian Curtis, belting each line with conviction and adding some of her own embellishments to deepen the anguished feeling of loss.

“‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is the tragedy of knowing that the spark is gone forever,” Kiah said in a statement. “The weight of helplessness bearing down, the feeling of being alone in the presence of a partner that is emotionally and mentally miles away and is never coming back. Here’s to taking a sad song and making it sadder.”

Kiah released her Rounder Records debut Wary + Strange in 2021 and it landed on Rolling Stone’s list of Best Country and Americana Albums. In early February, she’s set to perform at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico, alongside Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, and Yola.