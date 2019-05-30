AmericanaFest Lineup 2019: Tanya Tucker, Jade Bird to Perform

Tanya Tucker, Jade Bird and Dylan LeBlanc are among the initial wave of artists confirmed to perform in Nashville during the 2019 AmericanaFest. The annual celebration of roots and roots-related music takes place September 10th to 15th and includes the Americana Honors and Awards on September 11th.
In its 20th year, AmericanaFest will spread out across Music City venues like 3rd & Lindsley, Mercy Lounge and the Station Inn with performances from a diverse group of artists both established and emerging. Among those are Americana Awards nominee Yola, blues rockers Marcus King Band and festival mainstay Jim Lauderdale. Additional artists showcasing include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Caroline Spence, Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Brandy Clark, American Aquarium and Kelsey Waldon, newly signed to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records Label. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Conference registrations are currently available for $399 (or $299 for Americana Music Association members) and grant access to panels and workshops happening during AmericanaFest. For those interested in hitting the musical showcases only, festival wristbands are available for $90.
AmericanaFest 2019 performers:
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Abigail Lapell
Adam Chaffins
Adam Wakefield
Alanna Royale
Albi & The Wolves
Alice Wallace
American Aquarium
Amy Ray Band
Amythyst Kiah
Ana Egge
Anna Tivel
Anthony da Costa
Aubrie Sellers
The Ballroom Thieves
Billy Strings
Bobby Rush
Bonnie Bishop
Brandy Clark
The Bros. Landreth
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis
Buddy Miller
Caitlin Canty
Caroline Spence
Charles Wesley Godwin
Chatham County Line
Chris Shiflett
Christopher Paul Stelling
Chuck Mead
The Commonheart
Corb Lund
Cruz Contreras
Curse Of Lono
Danni Nicholls
David Garnham & the Reasons to Live
Dawn Landes
Del Barber
Delbert McClinton and Self Made Men + Dana
Della Mae
The Dip
Donna The Buffalo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Dylan LeBlanc
Early James & The Latest
Emily Scott Robinson
Erin Rae
Falls
Front Country
Gibson Brothers
Glen Phillips
Gretchen Peters
Hawktail
The High Divers
J.S. Ondara
Jack Ingram
The Jacob Jolliff Band
Jade Bird
Jaimee Harris
Jim Lauderdale
Joachim Cooder
Joana Serrat
Joe Pug
Jordie Lane
Josh Halverson
Josh Q and the Trade-offs
Katie Pruitt
Keb’ Mo’
Kelsey Waldon
Leslie Stevens
Lilly Hiatt
Liz Brasher
Lizzie No
Logan Ledger
Lori McKenna
Lucette
The Maes
Malcolm Holcombe
The Marcus King Band
Mark & Maggie O’Connor
Mark Erelli
Mary Bragg
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Michaela Anne
Mike & The Moonpies
Missy Raines
Molly Tuttle
Noble Jacks
Oshima Brothers
Paul Cauthen
Penny & Sparrow
Peter More
Quaker City Night Hawks
Rainbow Girls
Rising Appalachia
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Robert Francis
Robert Randolph
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Roseanne Reid
Rosie Flores
Ryan Montbleau
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Sean McConnell
Shinyribs
Stephen Kellogg
The Suitcase Junket
Sunny War
Tami Neilson
Tanya Tucker
Thomas Csorba
The Travelin’ McCourys
Waylon Payne
Whiskey Wolves of the West
Yola