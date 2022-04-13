Black Opry Revue, Joshua Ray Walker, Miko Marks Are All Part of AmericanaFest’s 2022 Lineup

The Black Opry Revue, Joshua Ray Walker, Miko Marks, Asleep at the Wheel, Town Mountain, Sunny Sweeney, Kaitlin Butts, and James McMurtry are among the first batch of artists announced for AmericanaFest 2022. The annual celebration of roots music returns to venues around Nashville from Sept. 13 through 17.

The 89 artists announced on Wednesday marks just the initial dump of performers ­— hundreds typically play the festival. This year’s lineup also marks the official AmericanaFest debut of the Black Opry, a collective of Black country artists that, since loosely coming together for the first time during last year’s festival, has transformed into a leader in the movement to bring racial equity to country music.

After moving online in 2020 because of the pandemic, AmericanaFest returned to in-person panels and performances in 2021, with stellar sets by Maggie Rose, Dave Hause, David Ramirez, and S.G. Goodman. Passes for the 2022 festival are currently on sale.

AmericanaFest 2022 Initial Lineup:

Aaron Raitiere

The Abrams

The Accidentals

Ali McGuirk

Alisa Amador

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Amy Speace

Andy McKee

Asleep at the Wheel

The Ballroom Thieves

Bella White

Bette Smith

Black Opry Revue

Blue Dogs

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bowen Young

Brennen Leigh

Brit Taylor

Bruce Molsky

Buffalo Nichols

Caroline Spence

Charles Wesley Godwin

Christie Lenée

Cory Branan

Dan Rodriguez

Dead Horses

The Deslondes

Digging Roots

Drayton Farley

Emily Kinney

Gaby Moreno

The Heavy Heavy

Henry Wagons

Jake Blount

James McMurtry

Jamie Lin Wilson

JD Clayton

Jedd Hughes

The Jerry Douglas Band

Jesse Daniel

Jessica Willis Fisher

Jim Lauderdale

Joe Purdy

John Fullbright

Jonny Morgan

Joshua Ray Walker

Kaia Kater

Kaitlin Butts

Kayla Ray

Kelly Willis

Kiely Connell

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Lindsay Lou

Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase

LULLANAS

Melissa Carper

Michaela Anne

Mike Compton

Miko Marks

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

My Politic

Myron Elkins

Nat Myers

Nathan Graham

Oshima Brothers

The Pine Hearts

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Rachel Brooke

Rainbow Girls

Rascal Martinez

Rissi Palmer

River Whyless

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Shemekia Copeland

Sister Sadie

Sunny Sweeney

Sunny War

The Sweet Lillies

Tall Heights

Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz

Theo Lawrence

Tim Baker

Town Mountain

Tray Wellington Band

Troubadour Blue

Watkins Family Hour

The Wilder Blue

William Prince

Willie Watson