Black Opry Revue, Joshua Ray Walker, Miko Marks Are All Part of AmericanaFest’s 2022 Lineup

The Black Opry Revue, Joshua Ray Walker, Miko Marks, Asleep at the Wheel, Town Mountain, Sunny Sweeney, Kaitlin Butts, and James McMurtry are among the first batch of artists announced for AmericanaFest 2022. The annual celebration of roots music returns to venues around Nashville from Sept. 13 through 17.
The 89 artists announced on Wednesday marks just the initial dump of performers — hundreds typically play the festival. This year’s lineup also marks the official AmericanaFest debut of the Black Opry, a collective of Black country artists that, since loosely coming together for the first time during last year’s festival, has transformed into a leader in the movement to bring racial equity to country music.
After moving online in 2020 because of the pandemic, AmericanaFest returned to in-person panels and performances in 2021, with stellar sets by Maggie Rose, Dave Hause, David Ramirez, and S.G. Goodman. Passes for the 2022 festival are currently on sale.
AmericanaFest 2022 Initial Lineup:
Aaron Raitiere
The Abrams
The Accidentals
Ali McGuirk
Alisa Amador
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Amy Speace
Andy McKee
Asleep at the Wheel
The Ballroom Thieves
Bella White
Bette Smith
Black Opry Revue
Blue Dogs
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bowen Young
Brennen Leigh
Brit Taylor
Bruce Molsky
Buffalo Nichols
Caroline Spence
Charles Wesley Godwin
Christie Lenée
Cory Branan
Dan Rodriguez
Dead Horses
The Deslondes
Digging Roots
Drayton Farley
Emily Kinney
Gaby Moreno
The Heavy Heavy
Henry Wagons
Jake Blount
James McMurtry
Jamie Lin Wilson
JD Clayton
Jedd Hughes
The Jerry Douglas Band
Jesse Daniel
Jessica Willis Fisher
Jim Lauderdale
Joe Purdy
John Fullbright
Jonny Morgan
Joshua Ray Walker
Kaia Kater
Kaitlin Butts
Kayla Ray
Kelly Willis
Kiely Connell
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
Lindsay Lou
Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase
LULLANAS
Melissa Carper
Michaela Anne
Mike Compton
Miko Marks
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
My Politic
Myron Elkins
Nat Myers
Nathan Graham
Oshima Brothers
The Pine Hearts
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Rachel Brooke
Rainbow Girls
Rascal Martinez
Rissi Palmer
River Whyless
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Shemekia Copeland
Sister Sadie
Sunny Sweeney
Sunny War
The Sweet Lillies
Tall Heights
Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz
Theo Lawrence
Tim Baker
Town Mountain
Tray Wellington Band
Troubadour Blue
Watkins Family Hour
The Wilder Blue
William Prince
Willie Watson