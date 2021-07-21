AmericanaFest 2021 Lineup: Allison Russell, Kelsey Waldon Among First Round of Performers

The first round of performers has been announced for AmericanaFest 2021, which takes place in Nashville September 22nd to 25th. Among the 240 total artists scheduled to showcase at venues around Music City are Kelsey Waldon, Allison Russell, and Joshua Ray Walker.
More than 160 artists were announced on Wednesday, including singer-songwriters Kathleen Edwards, Arlo McKinley, William Prince, and Brandy Clark; roots patriarchs and matriarchs Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, and the McCrary Sisters; and scruffy alternative acts Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Early James, and the Pine Hill Haints, among many others. Also of note are sets by actor-singer Kiefer Sutherland, the young blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, rising singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer, and the Memphis soul band Southern Avenue. More performers will be announced ahead of the festival.
AmericanaFest returns to in-person meeting in 2021 after a virtual year in 2020 — both festival and conference passes are currently on sale. Performances will be hosted by Nashville venues including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, and Station Inn.
The Fest kicks off with the annual Americana Honors and Awards ceremony on September 22nd. Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead nominations, with Isbell vying for Artist of the Year alongside Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price, and Billy Strings.
2021 AmericanaFest performers:
The 40 Acre Mule
Aaron Raitiere
Adam Chaffins
AHI
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Allison Russell
Amy Helm
Ana Egge
Andrea von Kampen
Andrew Leahey & the Homestead
Anna Tivel
The Arcadian Wild
Arlo McKinley
Barbaro
The Barefoot Movement
Barnstar!
Bella White
Beta Radio
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Bones Owens
Boy Golden
Brandy Clark
Brittney Spencer
Brock Gonyea
Caleb Caudle
Carolina Story
Cary Morin
Cat Clyde
Charlie Marie
Chastity Brown
Chris Pierce
Christian Lopez
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Companion
Cordovas
Courtney Hartman
Crys Matthews
Daniel Donato
Danni Nicholls
Dar Williams
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Dave Hause
David Ramirez
The Dead South
Digging Roots
Don Bryant
Doug Seegers
Early James
Elise Davis
Emily Scott Robinson
Emily West
Emma Hern
Emma Swift
Erin Viancourt
Evan Bartels
Ferris & Sylvester
Fretland
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Golden Shoals
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Hogslop String Band
Ida Mae
Ira Wolf
Israel Nash
Izzy Heltai
Jack Broadbent
Jackson County Line
Jackson+Sellers
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Jason Ringenberg
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Jill Andrews
Jillette Johnson
Jim Lauderdale
Joachim Cooder
John Craigie
John R. Miller
Jonathan Tyler
Joshua Radin
Joshua Ray Walker
Julian Taylor
Kaiti Jones
Kashena Sampson
Kathleen Edwards
Katie Toupin
Kelsey Waldon
Kiefer Sutherland
Kristina Murray
Langhorne Slim
Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards
Lauren Morrow
Leah Blevins
Leigh Nash
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Winwood
The Local Honeys
Lydia Loveless
Maggie Rose
Making Movies
Mando Saenz
Mariel Buckley
Marshall Chapman
Mary Bragg
Matt Costa
Matt the Electrician
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Melissa Carper
Michaela Anne
Mike & The Moonpies
Miko Marks
The Minks
Moonsville Collective
Natalie Hemby
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
O.N.E The Duo
Oliver Hazard
Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls
Peter Bradley Adams
Phillip-Michael Scales
Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The Pine Hill Haints
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Poor Nameless Boy
Queen Esther
Rachel Baiman
Rainbow Girls
Raye Zaragoza
Rodney Crowell
Ruthie Collins
Ryan Culwell
S.G. Goodman
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sean Rowe
Shannon McNally
The Shootouts
Sierra Ferrell
Southern Avenue
Steve Forbert
Steve Poltz
Sue Foley
The Suitcase Junket
SUSTO
Suzanne Santo
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur
Thomas Csorba
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tré Burt
The Vegabonds
Victoria Bailey
Vincent Neil Emerson
Violet Bell
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
The Wandering Hearts
Waylon Payne
Wesley Dean
The Whitmore Sisters
William Prince
The Winnie Blues
Yasmin Williams