AmericanaFest 2021 Lineup: Allison Russell, Kelsey Waldon Among First Round of Performers

The first round of performers has been announced for AmericanaFest 2021, which takes place in Nashville September 22nd to 25th. Among the 240 total artists scheduled to showcase at venues around Music City are Kelsey Waldon, Allison Russell, and Joshua Ray Walker.

More than 160 artists were announced on Wednesday, including singer-songwriters Kathleen Edwards, Arlo McKinley, William Prince, and Brandy Clark; roots patriarchs and matriarchs Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, and the McCrary Sisters; and scruffy alternative acts Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Early James, and the Pine Hill Haints, among many others. Also of note are sets by actor-singer Kiefer Sutherland, the young blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, rising singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer, and the Memphis soul band Southern Avenue. More performers will be announced ahead of the festival.

AmericanaFest returns to in-person meeting in 2021 after a virtual year in 2020 — both festival and conference passes are currently on sale. Performances will be hosted by Nashville venues including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, and Station Inn.

The Fest kicks off with the annual Americana Honors and Awards ceremony on September 22nd. Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead nominations, with Isbell vying for Artist of the Year alongside Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price, and Billy Strings.

2021 AmericanaFest performers:

