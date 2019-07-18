AmericanaFest 2019: Final Lineup Includes Nicki Bluhm, Orville Peck

Nashville’s annual AmericanaFest has announced its final lineup of performers, a list that, like the Americana genre itself, represents roots-based country, folk, bluegrass, blues, and rock. Among the new additions: Shawn Colvin, Brent Cobb, Sarah Potenza, Andrew Bird, Drivin N Cryin, Nicki Bluhm, Andrew Combs, Sierra Hull, Foy Vance, the Quebe Sisters, Maggie Rose, Orville Peck, and Jesse Malin.

With 150 acts now added to the already stacked lineup, the Americana Music Association’s annual conference will feature some 500 performances from a total of almost 300 artists throughout the six-day event. Set for September 10th through the 15th, the performances will take place at nearly 60 venues throughout Music City.

Previously announced performers include Tanya Tucker, Jim Lauderdale, Buddy Miller (with Dirk Powell and Stuart Duncan), Brandy Clark, Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, Chuck Mead, Gretchen Peters, the Milk Carton Kids, and Robert Randolph and the Family Band. A complete list of performers is available at the Americana Music Association website.

The Americana Honors & Awards, which is now in its 18th year and anchors the gathering of industry professionals, musicians and fans, is set for Wednesday, September 11th, at the Ryman Auditorium. Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Kacey Musgraves and Mavis Staples all compete for Artist of the Year.

Honors & Awards show tickets are exclusively available for purchase by conference registrants. Festival wristbands are also currently on sale to the general public, allowing admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events throughout the week.

Here are the new additions to the 2019 AmericanaFest lineup:

10 String Symphony

The 502s

Alexa Rose

Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory

Amilia K Spicer

Amund Maarud & Lucky Lips

Amy Speace

Ana Popovic

Andrew Bird

Andrew Combs

Andrew Duhon

Austin Plaine

Big Cedar Fever

Bones Owens

Brad Butcher

Brent Cobb

Brian Wright & The SneakUps

Caleb Caudle

Caleb Elliott

Carl Anderson

Carly Burruss

Carson McHone

Carter Sampson

Cody Belew

The Coffis Brothers

Cordovas

Daddy Long Legs

Daniel Donato

Darrin Bradbury

David Starr

David Wax Museum

Dawn Brothers

Dead Horses

The Dead Tongues

Dee White

The Delevantes

Dixon, Easter & Stamey

DL Rossi

Dori Freeman

Doug Seegers

Driftwood

Drivin N Cryin

Eddie Berman

Eilen Jewell

Elliott Brood

Emma Hern

Ezra Bell

Ferris & Sylvester

Fireside Collective

Fort Frances

Foy Vance

Frothy Pitt

Fruition

Gabriel Kelley

Gangstagrass

Garrison Starr

Get Ahead

Ghost of Paul Revere

Grayson Capps

The Haden Triplets

Hogslop String Band

Honey Island Swamp Band

Honeysuckle

Horse Feathers

Hugh Masterson

Ilse DeLange

Ira Wolf

Izaak Opatz

Jack Klatt

Jade Jackson

Janiva Magness

Jared & The Mill

Jeremie Albino

Jeremy Ivey

Jesse Malin

JJ Grey & Mofro

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Jonah Tolchin

Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys

Jonathan Wilson

Jontavious Willis

Josh Ritter

Josiah Johnson

Judy Blank

Kacy & Clayton

Kasey Anderson

Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor

Kate Vargas

Kevin Burt

Kirby Brown

Korby Lenker

Lauren Morrow

Leah Blevins

Lee Henke

Leon III

Little Georgia

Lola Kirke

Lovers Leap

Lula Wiles

Maggie Rose

Malin Pettersen

Mapache

Matt Andersen

Matt Mays

McKay & Leigh

Michigan Rattlers

Micky and the Motorcars

Mile Twelve

The Milk Carton Kids

Molly Parden

Nickel&Rose

Nicki Bluhm

Old Man Luedecke

Orville Peck

Pat Byrne

Peter Mulvey

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

The Quebe Sisters

The Rad Trads

The Rails

Ray Bonneville

The Record Company

Red Dirt Boys

Reuben and the Dark

Robert Vincent

Rose Cousins

Sammy Brue

Sarah Potenza

Sarah Siskind

The Scot Sax Soul Revue

Scott Miller

The Sea The Sea

Season Ammons

Shawn Colvin

Shawn James

Shook Twins

Sierra Hull

Smooth Hound Smith

The Steel Wheels

Steve Poltz

Strung Like A Horse

Sun Seeker

Them Coulee Boys

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Todd Albright

Tre Burt

Vanessa Peters

Will Stewart

William Prince

Wyatt Espalin