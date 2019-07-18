AmericanaFest 2019: Final Lineup Includes Nicki Bluhm, Orville Peck

Nashville’s annual AmericanaFest has announced its final lineup of performers, a list that, like the Americana genre itself, represents roots-based country, folk, bluegrass, blues, and rock. Among the new additions: Shawn Colvin, Brent Cobb, Sarah Potenza, Andrew Bird, Drivin N Cryin, Nicki Bluhm, Andrew Combs, Sierra Hull, Foy Vance, the Quebe Sisters, Maggie Rose, Orville Peck, and Jesse Malin.
With 150 acts now added to the already stacked lineup, the Americana Music Association’s annual conference will feature some 500 performances from a total of almost 300 artists throughout the six-day event. Set for September 10th through the 15th, the performances will take place at nearly 60 venues throughout Music City.
Previously announced performers include Tanya Tucker, Jim Lauderdale, Buddy Miller (with Dirk Powell and Stuart Duncan), Brandy Clark, Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, Chuck Mead, Gretchen Peters, the Milk Carton Kids, and Robert Randolph and the Family Band. A complete list of performers is available at the Americana Music Association website.
The Americana Honors & Awards, which is now in its 18th year and anchors the gathering of industry professionals, musicians and fans, is set for Wednesday, September 11th, at the Ryman Auditorium. Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Kacey Musgraves and Mavis Staples all compete for Artist of the Year.
Honors & Awards show tickets are exclusively available for purchase by conference registrants. Festival wristbands are also currently on sale to the general public, allowing admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events throughout the week.
Here are the new additions to the 2019 AmericanaFest lineup:
10 String Symphony
The 502s
Alexa Rose
Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory
Amilia K Spicer
Amund Maarud & Lucky Lips
Amy Speace
Ana Popovic
Andrew Bird
Andrew Combs
Andrew Duhon
Austin Plaine
Big Cedar Fever
Bones Owens
Brad Butcher
Brent Cobb
Brian Wright & The SneakUps
Caleb Caudle
Caleb Elliott
Carl Anderson
Carly Burruss
Carson McHone
Carter Sampson
Cody Belew
The Coffis Brothers
Cordovas
Daddy Long Legs
Daniel Donato
Darrin Bradbury
David Starr
David Wax Museum
Dawn Brothers
Dead Horses
The Dead Tongues
Dee White
The Delevantes
Dixon, Easter & Stamey
DL Rossi
Dori Freeman
Doug Seegers
Driftwood
Drivin N Cryin
Eddie Berman
Eilen Jewell
Elliott Brood
Emma Hern
Ezra Bell
Ferris & Sylvester
Fireside Collective
Fort Frances
Foy Vance
Frothy Pitt
Fruition
Gabriel Kelley
Gangstagrass
Garrison Starr
Get Ahead
Ghost of Paul Revere
Grayson Capps
The Haden Triplets
Hogslop String Band
Honey Island Swamp Band
Honeysuckle
Horse Feathers
Hugh Masterson
Ilse DeLange
Ira Wolf
Izaak Opatz
Jack Klatt
Jade Jackson
Janiva Magness
Jared & The Mill
Jeremie Albino
Jeremy Ivey
Jesse Malin
JJ Grey & Mofro
Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Jonah Tolchin
Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys
Jonathan Wilson
Jontavious Willis
Josh Ritter
Josiah Johnson
Judy Blank
Kacy & Clayton
Kasey Anderson
Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor
Kate Vargas
Kevin Burt
Kirby Brown
Korby Lenker
Lauren Morrow
Leah Blevins
Lee Henke
Leon III
Little Georgia
Lola Kirke
Lovers Leap
Lula Wiles
Maggie Rose
Malin Pettersen
Mapache
Matt Andersen
Matt Mays
McKay & Leigh
Michigan Rattlers
Micky and the Motorcars
Mile Twelve
The Milk Carton Kids
Molly Parden
Nickel&Rose
Nicki Bluhm
Old Man Luedecke
Orville Peck
Pat Byrne
Peter Mulvey
Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The Quebe Sisters
The Rad Trads
The Rails
Ray Bonneville
The Record Company
Red Dirt Boys
Reuben and the Dark
Robert Vincent
Rose Cousins
Sammy Brue
Sarah Potenza
Sarah Siskind
The Scot Sax Soul Revue
Scott Miller
The Sea The Sea
Season Ammons
Shawn Colvin
Shawn James
Shook Twins
Sierra Hull
Smooth Hound Smith
The Steel Wheels
Steve Poltz
Strung Like A Horse
Sun Seeker
Them Coulee Boys
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Todd Albright
Tre Burt
Vanessa Peters
Will Stewart
William Prince
Wyatt Espalin