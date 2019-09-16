AmericanaFest 2019: 25 Best Things We Saw

AmericanaFest grew to nearly South by Southwest proportions this year, with concerts seemingly going on all day long at venues, backyards, and parking lots across Nashville. Heavy hitters were everywhere, like Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and the Mavericks, who somehow shoehorned their big band onto two of Nashville’s tiniest stages: the Station Inn and Robert’s Western World. And rising artists, from Che Apalache to Marcus King Band, put in their time, playing gigs in the unrelenting heat of Tennessee’s late summer. Then there was Yola, the U.K. songwriter who all but became a new Americana queen with rapturous performances aboard riverboats and inside breweries. Here’s the 25 best things we saw as AmericanaFest celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Jamie Lin Wilson

AmericanaFest had barely just begun when Jamie Lin Wilson took the stage on Tuesday at Acme, rendering the adage of “saving the best for last” pretty useless. One of the sharpest voices to emerge from the modern Texas scene, Wilson recruited an ace band, including Adam Kurtz on steel guitar, to play songs like “Dusty Shoes,” from her Dirty Blonde Hair EP and “Oklahoma Stars” from her excellent 2018 release Jumping Over Rocks. Wilson sings with warmth and precision, telling stories of how to see the light when everything feels grey, or how to keep going when the road seems hopelessly long. A set highlight was a reunion with two out of three of her former bandmates in the Trishas, whose harmonies have lost none of their luster over years gone by. M.M.

Brandi Carlile

The afternoon after winning the Artist of the Year trophy at the Americana Honors & Awards, Brandi Carlile wasn’t about to take a gluttonous victory lap: she wanted to get down to work again. Which she did Thursday afternoon by sitting with Change the Conversation’s Tracy Gershon to not only talk about her career, but ways she hopes to change the landscape for women and taking direct, personal responsibility for both her mistakes and how she can move the needle. The two discussed Tanya Tucker, systemic bias in the music industry, the Secret Sisters’ new material (including playing a song called “Cabin,” inspired by the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that hushed the room), and how she’s looking toward solutions, like opening for other artists including Lucie Silvas and Courtney Marie Andrews. “I’ve been guilty at times in my life of being quite competitive,” Carlile confessed to Gershon, explaining her own personal evolution. “I’m not interested in doing anything other than being part of the solution.” It felt like an invitation for everyone else in the room to figure out how they can be, too. M.M.

Better Together: That Memphis Groove n’ Grind

Will Hoge growled through the Box Tops’ “The Letter,” Mike Farris delivered a William Bell master class with “Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday,” and Nicki Bluhm slayed with Ann Peebles’ “How Strong Is a Woman?” — all in less than an hour of the four-hour marathon saluting Memphis music. The annual kickoff to AmericanaFest, the Better Together concert leaned heavily on soul and R&B, but also had its share of bona fide rock moments via Memphis native Liz Brasher’s hard-charging set, and Aaron Beavers’ homage to the Hold Steady (“Sequestered in Memphis”). Even hip-hop was represented: East Nashville heartland rocker Jon Latham led an all-star rendition of Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” By show’s end, the performers and the crowd were as sweaty and spent as Memphis in August. J.H.

The Luck Mansion

The presence of Willie Nelson looms large at the Luck Mansion, a temporary outpost for the Red Headed Stranger’s beloved Luck Reunion. That’s partially due to the joint preserved under glass next to a sign that says “reserved for Willie,” and to the bar serving up tasty Willie’s Reserve CBD coffee. But mostly that’s due to a set of unique, stripped-down performances from the likes of Suitcase Junket, who cultivates a massive sound through a collection of eclectic instruments; Peace Police, a new incarnation of the New York band Heaven’s Jail, whose last album was produced by Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck; Katie Pruitt, celebrating the release of her new single “Expectations”; and Jeremy Ivey, who treated the audience on Saturday to brand-new songs despite only releasing his debut album, The Dream and the Dreamer, the day before. “She can disappear in the light of day,” Ivey sang on the tune about his wife and frequent collaborator, Margo Price. “She knows how to listen when there’s nothing to say.” M.M.

The Frothy Pit: Wynonna and Cass McCombs

“I’m a blues mama now,” Wynonna announced to the crowd midway through her first-ever set alongside Cass McCombs. It was one of just several proclamations of fresh beginnings from the 55-year-old country singer (a few others: “I’m in a band now!;” or “I’m being reborn into a new season!”). Billed as the Frothy Pit, McCombs and Wynonna resolutely answered any questions those might have had about the unlikely indie rock-Eighties country pairing with a searing set of folk-blues originals (see McCombs’ tale of an ambivalent veteran “Unproud Warrior”), unlikely covers (Grateful Dead’s “Ramble on Rose”), and reinterpretations of each other’s material (McCombs took lead on the Judds’ 1984 classic “Why Not Me”). Despite leaning over to McCombs to whisper, “I’m so nervous” as soon as she began, Wynonna was in perfect form and seemed utterly reinvigorated by her new artistic surroundings. As she put it in her opening take on the standard “Feeling Good”: “It’s a new dawn/It’s a new day/It’s a new life for me.” J.B.

Mike and the Moonpies

There were few sets this past weekend that had more of a “can’t miss” feel than Mike and the Moonpies’ packed-house Thursday set at the High Watt. Playing highlights from their past two albums, Steak Night at the Prairie Rose and Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, the quintet performed pristine roadhouse country, showing off their dynamics early on when the band alternated between the mid-tempo stomp of “Beaches of Biloxi,” the honky-tonk balladry of “You Look Good in Neon,” and the sing-song chug of “Steak Night at the Prairie Rose.” While the band shook up their sound with their turn toward ornate arrangements on their latest album, their AmericanaFest set was a reminder of the group’s no-nonsense country bona fides. J.B.

Yola

British country-soul singer Yola was clearly the breakout star of AmericanaFest 2019. Wherever she turned up, the crowds followed, even in the sweltering midday heat of Little Harpeth Brewing for a quick acoustic set. But on Thursday night, Yola went all out at City Winery, delivering a full-band performance that flattened everyone within earshot. As good as her voice sounds on 2019’s endlessly enjoyable Walk Through Fire, Yola sounds even better when she’s in front of a microphone, her rangy alto soulful and supple until she pushes harder and forces it to break up into a raspy howl à la Tina Turner. Guests in attendance got a set of highlights from Yola that included “Ride Through the Country,” “Lonely the Night,” and “It Ain’t Easier,” plus a dazzling cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” J.F.

Lula Wiles

The New England folk outfit barnstormed AmericanaFest with a potent set of originals from their new album What Will We Do. Like the record’s title suggests, the music of Lula Wiles (Eleanor Buckland, Mali Obomsawin, Isa Burke) is, at its heart, inquisitive and probing, never more so than on the group’s one-two punch of “Shaking as It Turns” and “Good Old American Values.” The latter song, in particular, was a standout, a biting send-up of American myth-making that found the group asking tough questions of its audience. Aided by the group’s recent addition of touring drummer Sean Trischka, the band’s soft-spoken folk transformed onstage, filled out with hints of pristine Nineites alt-rock and folk-pop. J.B.

Tami Neilson

Tami Neilson brought a much-needed shot of camp and color to AmericanaFest, donning bold dresses and an impossibly tall bouffant for all of her appearances. At a daytime performance for WMOT, the Canada-born, New Zealand-based singer backed up that eye-catching presentation — “I think I was a drag queen in another life,” she joked onstage — with considerable talent and confidence. Opening with the funky “Big Boss Mama,” she shimmied and strutted like Sharon Jones, but switched the pace to sing Everly Brothers-esque harmonies with her brother Jay on the rocking new single “Hey, Bus Driver!” She closed with a devastating blues number that let her howl ferociously, somehow embodying Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton, and Etta James all in one.&n