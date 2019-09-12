Brandi Carlile, John Prine Win Big at 2019 Americana Honors and Awards

Brandi Carlile and John Prine hauled in a few of the top prizes at the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday night in Nashville. Carlile was named Artist of the Year, a victory lap for the success she had with 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You as well as an acknowledgement of the inspired work she’s put out in 2019, including the Highwomen and co-producing Tanya Tucker’s While I’m Livin’.

Prine, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Honors, picked up the Album of the Year award for 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness, which gave him a career-high chart debut at Number Five upon release. Prine also won Song of the Year for the bittersweet “Summer’s End,” which he co-wrote with Pat McLaughlin.

Husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty won Emerging Act of the Year after a breakthrough 2018 when they released their debut Healing Tide. All-star trio I’m With Her — Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, and Aoife O’Donovan — won Duo/Group of the Year, and Punch Brothers guitarist Chris Eldridge was named the Instrumentalist of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners at the Americana Honors & Awards, including special recognitions for Elvis Costello, Delbert McClinton, and Mavis Staples.

Album of the Year: The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine, produced by Dave Cobb

Artist of the Year: Brandi Carlile

Song of the Year: “Summer’s End,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

Duo/Group of the Year: I’m With Her

Emerging Act of the Year: The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year: Chris Eldridge

President’s Award: Felice & Boudleaux Bryant

Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting: Elvis Costello

Legacy of Americana Award, presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music: Rhiannon Giddens and Frank Johnson

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance: Delbert McClinton

Trailblazer Award: Maria Muldaur

Inspiration Award, presented in partnership with the First Amendment Center: Mavis Staples