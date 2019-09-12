Brandi Carlile, John Prine Win Big at 2019 Americana Honors and Awards

Brandi Carlile and John Prine hauled in a few of the top prizes at the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday night in Nashville. Carlile was named Artist of the Year, a victory lap for the success she had with 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You as well as an acknowledgement of the inspired work she’s put out in 2019, including the Highwomen and co-producing Tanya Tucker’s While I’m Livin’.
Prine, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Honors, picked up the Album of the Year award for 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness, which gave him a career-high chart debut at Number Five upon release. Prine also won Song of the Year for the bittersweet “Summer’s End,” which he co-wrote with Pat McLaughlin.
Husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty won Emerging Act of the Year after a breakthrough 2018 when they released their debut Healing Tide. All-star trio I’m With Her — Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, and Aoife O’Donovan — won Duo/Group of the Year, and Punch Brothers guitarist Chris Eldridge was named the Instrumentalist of the Year.
Here is the full list of winners at the Americana Honors & Awards, including special recognitions for Elvis Costello, Delbert McClinton, and Mavis Staples.
Album of the Year: The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine, produced by Dave Cobb
Artist of the Year: Brandi Carlile
Song of the Year: “Summer’s End,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine
Duo/Group of the Year: I’m With Her
Emerging Act of the Year: The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year: Chris Eldridge
President’s Award: Felice & Boudleaux Bryant
Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting: Elvis Costello
Legacy of Americana Award, presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music: Rhiannon Giddens and Frank Johnson
Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance: Delbert McClinton
Trailblazer Award: Maria Muldaur
Inspiration Award, presented in partnership with the First Amendment Center: Mavis Staples