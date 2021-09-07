Keb’ Mo’, the Mavericks to Receive Americana Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Americana Music Association will recognize a band, solo artists, an engineer, and a vocal choir when it hands out its Lifetime Achievement Awards at the upcoming Americana Honors & Awards ceremonies in Nashville.

The AMA announced the recipients of its special awards on Tuesday. Eclectic rock-country-Latin band the Mavericks will receive the Trailblazer Award; blues singer-guitarist Keb’ Mo’ is set for the Performance Award; engineer Trina Shoemaker will be recognized for production work; vocalist Carla Thomas receives the Inspiration Award; and the choir of Fisk University, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, will be honored with the Legacy Award, presented in part by the National Museum of African American Music. The Lifetime Achievement recipients will be lauded at the September 22nd Americana Honors program at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Americana Honors & Awards is the kick-off to AmericanaFest, the annual roots-music conference and festival. Among the 240 total artists scheduled to showcase at venues around Music City are Kelsey Waldon, Allison Russell, Joshua Ray Walker, Kathleen Edwards, Rodney Crowell, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dave Hause, Ida Mae, Jackson + Sellers, Jillette Johnson, Langhorne Slim, Michaela Anne, Miko Marks, and Sierra Ferrell.

Last month, AmericanaFest announced its safety guidelines for this year’s event in response to the Delta variant of Covid-19. All attendees will now be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test prior to entry to any of the festival’s concerts, showcases and panels. Masks are also encouraged for any indoor functions, including for people who have already been vaccinated. AmericanaFest runs September 22nd to 25th at venues throughout Nashville.