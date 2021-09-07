 Keb' Mo', the Mavericks Among Americana Lifetime Achievement Honorees - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jerry Cantrell, Kim Thayil Lead 'Sounds of Seattle' Rock Camp in Los Angeles
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Keb’ Mo’, the Mavericks to Receive Americana Lifetime Achievement Awards

The 2021 Americana Honors & Awards will also recognize the Fisk Jubilee Singers at September’s ceremony

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
AmericanaFest, Keb Mo

Keb' Mo' is among the Lifetime Achievement Award honorees at the 2021 Americana Honors ceremonies.

Al Pereira/GettyImages

The Americana Music Association will recognize a band, solo artists, an engineer, and a vocal choir when it hands out its Lifetime Achievement Awards at the upcoming Americana Honors & Awards ceremonies in Nashville.

The AMA announced the recipients of its special awards on Tuesday. Eclectic rock-country-Latin band the Mavericks will receive the Trailblazer Award; blues singer-guitarist Keb’ Mo’ is set for the Performance Award; engineer Trina Shoemaker will be recognized for production work; vocalist Carla Thomas receives the Inspiration Award; and the choir of Fisk University, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, will be honored with the Legacy Award, presented in part by the National Museum of African American Music. The Lifetime Achievement recipients will be lauded at the September 22nd Americana Honors program at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Americana Honors & Awards is the kick-off to AmericanaFest, the annual roots-music conference and festival. Among the 240 total artists scheduled to showcase at venues around Music City are Kelsey Waldon, Allison Russell, Joshua Ray Walker, Kathleen Edwards, Rodney Crowell, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dave Hause, Ida Mae, Jackson + Sellers, Jillette Johnson, Langhorne Slim, Michaela Anne, Miko Marks, and Sierra Ferrell.

Last month, AmericanaFest announced its safety guidelines for this year’s event in response to the Delta variant of Covid-19. All attendees will now be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test prior to entry to any of the festival’s concerts, showcases and panels. Masks are also encouraged for any indoor functions, including for people who have already been vaccinated. AmericanaFest runs September 22nd to 25th at venues throughout Nashville.

In This Article: Americana Honors & Awards, AmericanaFest, Keb' Mo', The Mavericks

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.