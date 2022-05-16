Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and Yola Lead 2022 Americana Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 21st Americana Honors and Awards were announced during a special event at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville on Monday. The annual celebration of roots music will return to the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14.

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and Yola all picked up three nominations this time around, thanks to their strong 2021 albums and singles. All three performers are nominated the same categories: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year (which Carlile actually won in 2021), and Song of the Year. Other Artist of the Year nominees include previous winner Jason Isbell and progressive bluegrass favorite Billy Strings.

Additional artists earning multiple nods include blues singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, who’s up for Emerging Act of the Year as well as Album of the Year for A Southern Gothic. She’ll compete in the Album category with reunited Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who will also vie for Duo/Group of the Year. Other Emerging Act contenders include Sierra Ferrell, Neal Francis, Brittney Spencer, and Morgan Wade.

The annual Americana Honors & Awards kicks off the multi-day event known as AmericanaFest, which brings showcases from a wide range of performers to several of Nashville’s venues.

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile [Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings]

Outside Child, Allison Russell [Produced by Dan Knobler]

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss [Produced by T Bone Burnett]

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria [Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett]

Stand For Myself, Yola [Produced by Dan Auerbach]

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Song of the Year

“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry [Written by James McMurtry]

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola [Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola]

“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson [Written by Sturgill Simpson]

“Persephone,” Allison Russell [Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell]

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile [Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth]

Duo/Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses