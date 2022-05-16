 Americana Awards 2022 Nominees: Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Yola - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers Has Her World Thrown Off Its Axis in 'Sidelines' Video From 'Conversations With Friends'
Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and Yola Lead 2022 Americana Awards Nominations

Annual celebration of roots music is set for Sept. 14 in Nashville

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Brandi Carlile Americana Awards NominationsBrandi Carlile Americana Awards Nominations

Brandi Carlile's 'In These Silent Days' helped the singer-songwriter get three nominations for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nominations for the 21st Americana Honors and Awards were announced during a special event at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville on Monday. The annual celebration of roots music will return to the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14.

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, and Yola all picked up three nominations this time around, thanks to their strong 2021 albums and singles. All three performers are nominated the same categories: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year (which Carlile actually won in 2021), and Song of the Year. Other Artist of the Year nominees include previous winner Jason Isbell and progressive bluegrass favorite Billy Strings.

Additional artists earning multiple nods include blues singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, who’s up for Emerging Act of the Year as well as Album of the Year for A Southern Gothic. She’ll compete in the Album category with reunited Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who will also vie for Duo/Group of the Year. Other Emerging Act contenders include Sierra Ferrell, Neal Francis, Brittney Spencer, and Morgan Wade.

The annual Americana Honors & Awards kicks off the multi-day event known as AmericanaFest, which brings showcases from a wide range of performers to several of Nashville’s venues. 

Album of the Year
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile [Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings]
Outside Child, Allison Russell [Produced by Dan Knobler]
Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss [Produced by T Bone Burnett]
A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria [Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett]
Stand For Myself, Yola [Produced by Dan Auerbach]

Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola

Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade

Song of the Year
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry [Written by James McMurtry]
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola [Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola]
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson [Written by Sturgill Simpson]
“Persephone,” Allison Russell [Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell]
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile [Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth]

Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses

In This Article: Alison Krauss, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Robert Plant, Yola

