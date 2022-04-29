‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Arrested: Allegedly Secretly Recorded Ex-Girlfriend

American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on charges of illegally intercepting communications, a representative of Louisiana State University confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Hardy was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on grounds of “interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication.” The arrest warrant states that a female LSU student who had a previous relationship with Hardy discovered a voice-activated recording device under the futon in her dorm room in early April. Police noted evidence of recordings made over 10 days in February.

Hardy, a native of Livingston, Louisiana, turned himself into the LSU Police Department on Friday after learning of the warrant.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy tweeted on Thursday. “Due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy’s reps provided a statement from the singer’s attorney, C Frank Holthaus, who echoed the Hardy’s words: “I can confirm that Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter. Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time.”

Hardy was crowned the winner of American Idol in 2019 when he was 18 years old. His coronation song “Flame” reached Number Eight on the U.S. Digital chart, and his debut album Here’s to Anyone was released in September 2021. It included the singles “Let There Be Country,” “Tiny Town,” and “Memorize You,” which also landed on the digital chart at Number 41.