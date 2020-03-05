American Aquarium Preview New Album ‘Lamentations’ With Resilient ‘Long Haul’

American Aquarium leader BJ Barham doubles down on his commitment to stay sober and follow his artistic impulses in “Long Haul,” the first preview of the group’s new album. Titled Lamentations and produced by Shooter Jennings, the North Carolina band’s follow-up to 2018’s political Things Change will be released May 1st via New West Records.
Mixing a bit of piano-driven Muscle Shoals groove with the beating heart of Bob Seger’s rock & roll, “The Long Haul” features Barham — now backed by a revamped lineup of Shane Boeker, Ryan Van Fleet, Alden Hedges, Neil Jones, and Rhett Huffman — addressing criticism about his band’s evolving sound and changes to his lifestyle. “Get your head out of the clouds, boy/Pretty soon you’ll realize/Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for a dream is let it die,” he sings, voicing his detractors, but then offers promises that he’ll be resilient enough to see it through.
The new song is accompanied by a video from directorial team Cal & Aly that was filmed at Dave’s Room in North Hollywood, California as American Aquarium laid down tracks with producer Jennings. Guests on Lamentations include the Watson Twins, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Matt Douglas.
Revered for their ferocious live shows, American Aquarium will also be on tour through most of spring and summer 2020, with dates beginning April 18th.
American Aquarium tour dates:
April 18 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
May 14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House
May 15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
May 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
May 17 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
May 18 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
May 19 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour House
May 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
May 21 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
May 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 24 – Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe
May 26 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
May 28 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
May 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
May 30 – Wichita, KS @ The Wave Outdoor
May 31 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
June 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
June 2 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
June 24 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
June 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
June 27 – Muleshoe, TX @ Mule Days
June 28 – Perkins, OK @ The Old Church (BJ solo)
July 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
July 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
July 4 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon
July 5 – Goshen, IN @ Ignition Music Garage
July 6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
July 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi
July 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café
July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
August 3 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
August 4 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
August 5 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
August 6 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theater
August 7 – Challis, ID @ Braun Brothers Reunion
August 8 – Harlowton, MT @ The Harlo Music Project
August 10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
August 12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
August 13 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
August 14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
August 15 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
August 27 – Memphis, TN @ 1184 Lounge
August 28 – Fayetteville, AR @ Fayetteville Roots Festival
September 11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North
September 12 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots
September 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
September 30 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
October 2 – Oostende, BE @ De Zwerver
October 3 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert
October 4 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon
October 5 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
October 6 – London, UK @ Oslo
October 8 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
October 9 – Alkmaar, NL @ Victorie
October 10 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
October 11 – Malmö, SWE @ Folk å Rock
October 12 – Falkenberg, SWE @ Tryckhallen
October 13 – Stockholm, SWE @ Klubb Nalen
October 14 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
October 15 – Odda, NO @ Odda Bluesklubb
October 16 – Sandane, NO @ Sandane Bluesfestival