American Aquarium Preview New Album ‘Lamentations’ With Resilient ‘Long Haul’

American Aquarium leader BJ Barham doubles down on his commitment to stay sober and follow his artistic impulses in “Long Haul,” the first preview of the group’s new album. Titled Lamentations and produced by Shooter Jennings, the North Carolina band’s follow-up to 2018’s political Things Change will be released May 1st via New West Records.

Mixing a bit of piano-driven Muscle Shoals groove with the beating heart of Bob Seger’s rock & roll, “The Long Haul” features Barham — now backed by a revamped lineup of Shane Boeker, Ryan Van Fleet, Alden Hedges, Neil Jones, and Rhett Huffman — addressing criticism about his band’s evolving sound and changes to his lifestyle. “Get your head out of the clouds, boy/Pretty soon you’ll realize/Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for a dream is let it die,” he sings, voicing his detractors, but then offers promises that he’ll be resilient enough to see it through.

The new song is accompanied by a video from directorial team Cal & Aly that was filmed at Dave’s Room in North Hollywood, California as American Aquarium laid down tracks with producer Jennings. Guests on Lamentations include the Watson Twins, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Matt Douglas.

Revered for their ferocious live shows, American Aquarium will also be on tour through most of spring and summer 2020, with dates beginning April 18th.

American Aquarium tour dates:

April 18 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

May 14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

May 15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

May 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 17 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

May 18 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

May 19 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour House

May 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

May 21 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

May 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 24 – Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe

May 26 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

May 28 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

May 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 30 – Wichita, KS @ The Wave Outdoor

May 31 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

June 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

June 2 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

June 24 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

June 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

June 27 – Muleshoe, TX @ Mule Days

June 28 – Perkins, OK @ The Old Church (BJ solo)

July 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

July 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

July 4 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

July 5 – Goshen, IN @ Ignition Music Garage

July 6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

July 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi

July 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café

July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

August 3 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

August 4 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

August 5 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

August 6 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theater

August 7 – Challis, ID @ Braun Brothers Reunion

August 8 – Harlowton, MT @ The Harlo Music Project

August 10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

August 12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

August 13 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

August 14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

August 15 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

August 27 – Memphis, TN @ 1184 Lounge

August 28 – Fayetteville, AR @ Fayetteville Roots Festival

September 11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North

September 12 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

September 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

September 30 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

October 2 – Oostende, BE @ De Zwerver

October 3 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

October 4 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon

October 5 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

October 6 – London, UK @ Oslo

October 8 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

October 9 – Alkmaar, NL @ Victorie

October 10 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

October 11 – Malmö, SWE @ Folk å Rock

October 12 – Falkenberg, SWE @ Tryckhallen

October 13 – Stockholm, SWE @ Klubb Nalen

October 14 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

October 15 – Odda, NO @ Odda Bluesklubb

October 16 – Sandane, NO @ Sandane Bluesfestival