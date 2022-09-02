Watch Amanda Shires’ Emotional Performance of ‘Take It Like a Man’ on ‘Corden’

Amanda Shires appeared on The Late Late Show to perform her recent song “Take It Like a Man.” Playing with her band, the singer offered an emotive take on the anthemic track.

“Take It Like a Man” comes off Shires’ recent LP of the same name, which dropped in July. The album features several singles, including “Empty Cups,” a piano ballad featuring her Highwomen collaborator Maren Morris and Shires’ husband, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, on guitar.

In 2021, Shires released For Christmas, a collection of seasonal classics including versions of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and “Silent Night.”

Earlier this year, Shires was vocal about her support for women’s reproductive rights following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. In an op-ed for Rolling Stone, Shires shared her experience with abortion, writing, “The majority of people are in favor of women’s reproductive rights and health; it’s others we’re trying to get to. But I think folks forget that access to abortion and reproductive healthcare is not just about terminating unwanted pregnancy. People forget that, if you take away access to reproductive healthcare, you’re going to be killing moms like me. I would have died had this procedure not been available to me. Where would that leave my own daughter?”